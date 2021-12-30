Old students call for resuscitation of technical colleges in Kwara

OLD students of the Government Technical College (GTC), Patigi, Kwara State, have expressed displeasure over the condition of technical colleges in the state, calling on the state government to resuscitate them to ensure technological advancement in the country.

Speaking with journalists at a special reunion meeting of the group in Ilorin, the president of the college, Ottan Abdulmunimi Shuaibu, decried the alleged negligence of the Technical College at Patigi, saying that the school currently has less than 100 students.

He stressed the need to revive the schools to bring back its old glory.

According to a communiqué signed by the group’s general secretary, Adebayo Lawal, at the end of the meeting, the group said that “technical education remains the only solution to technological advancement of any nation; by and large the bedrock of every economy.”

It also appealed to the state government to promote and advance the course of technical education in Kwara State.

The group also said that it would follow up on previous meetings with the state government through the state’s House of Assembly on the structural decay in all the technical colleges in Kwara State.

The association said that it would partner with the state government on the need to revamp technical education in the state and to re-train the technical instructors.

It also appealed to the state government to constitute a board for technical education in the state, as well as rename GTC, Pategi as Science and Technical College (STC)

It promised to foster unity and welfare of the old students of the college.

