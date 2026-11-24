Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has distributed 200 industrial sewing machines to fashion designers in Ondo State as part of efforts to promote skills acquisition, support small businesses and create employment opportunities for young people.

Speaking during the distribution exercise in Akure, Olawande said the initiative was designed to empower artisans and would eventually cover 1,000 beneficiaries in the state,. Each machine worths about N400,000.

The minister said the first phase covered 200 beneficiaries, who were selected through an online registration process coordinated by the organisers, as he deliberately stayed out of the selection process to ensure that deserving artisans benefited.

Olawande said subsequent distributions would extend to other parts of the state, including Ifedore, Ese-Odo and Owo, adding that the programme would accommodate artisans in other occupations, such as bricklaying.

He stated that the intervention reflected his belief that vocational skills remained a major pathway to economic independence, aligning it with President Bola Tinubu’s emphasis on self-empowerment and skills acquisition beyond white-collar employment.

Recalling his early experience as a photographer, the minister said access to skills and support had contributed significantly to his personal and professional development because young people could transform their lives, when given the right opportunities.

He emphasised that the programme was designed to generate additional employment, with each beneficiary expected to engage at least one person.

The 200 machines, according to him, could help create 400 jobs, while subsequent distributions could contribute to more than 4,000 jobs in the state.

Olawande assured beneficiaries who were absent from the ceremony that they would still receive theirs, noting that their contact details and other relevant information had been captured during registration.

One of the beneficiaries, Adedura Ayoluwa of AY Fabrics, Alagbaka, Akure, described the intervention as timely, as she had been considering buying a fairly used machine before she learned had been selected.

Temitayo Busari expressed appreciation to the minister, saying the machine would improve his business operations, just as he described his selection as unexpected and pledged to put the equipment to productive use.