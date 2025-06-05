Olawande: Championing new dawn for Nigerian youth

By Abidex Samuel

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration marks two years in office, one of the most compelling success stories to emerge from the Renewed Hope Agenda is that of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, under the visionary leadership of Comrade Ayodele Olawande. A tireless advocate for young people, Olawande has redefined what youth empowerment means in Nigeria—not through slogans or symbolism, but through bold policy interventions, strategic partnerships, and a results-driven approach that puts young Nigerians at the center of national development. From his first day in office, Olawande approached youth development not as an abstract idea but as a concrete mission. He understood that the aspirations of Nigerian youth are diverse—ranging from entrepreneurship to digital skills, political engagement, and national service. His tenure has been marked by a comprehensive vision: one that sees young people not just as beneficiaries of policy but as active agents of change.

A cornerstone of this vision is the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA), an ambitious initiative designed to reach over seven million youths within two years. Through a vibrant digital platform and physical programming, NiYA delivers practical education, start-up incubation, job fairs, and mentorship. Young people now have access to online and live training sessions in key industries—from tech to agriculture—alongside resources to build lifelong careers. NiYA has become more than an initiative; it is a movement, embodying a new era of youth empowerment. Beyond digital access, Olawande has rooted his work in physical infrastructure. He has successfully overseen the establishment of 20 vocational training centers across the country. These centers are not just buildings—they are launching pads for over 10,000 young Nigerians who are now equipped with marketable skills in tailoring, carpentry, ICT, and renewable energy, among others. These skills have translated into tangible livelihoods, nurturing a generation of skilled entrepreneurs and artisans.

Crucially, the Minister’s approach is anchored in economic inclusion. His launch of the Youth Entrepreneurship Fund and the National Youth Mentorship Initiative reflects a two-pronged strategy: funding and guidance. Over 5,000 young entrepreneurs have already accessed capital support, while thousands more have been matched with industry leaders who serve as mentors—offering a roadmap through the often-difficult journey of business development. This dual support system has led to the rise of sustainable small businesses and widened the pipeline of investable youth-led ventures.

Olawande has also shown an acute awareness of the role of strategic alliances. Through innovative partnerships with the private sector, his Ministry has facilitated the creation of over 10,000 new job opportunities. In his landmark collaboration with Niger State Government and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), he recently signed an agreement that will engage 100,000 youths in agriculture. The initiative is not merely about food production—it’s about economic transformation, enabling young Nigerians to earn and build generational wealth in one of the country’s most vital sectors. Underpinning all these programs is Olawande’s empathetic leadership. In Borno State, his visit to wounded young soldiers at Maimalari Barracks was a powerful reminder of the Ministry’s duty of care to all Nigerian youth, especially those who have sacrificed for national unity. His outreach to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, where he delivered educational materials and support, further cements his belief that every child—regardless of circumstance—deserves access to knowledge and hope.

Olawande’s style of leadership is grassroots and participatory. In places like Delta and Cross River states, his listening tours with young people have led to immediate interventions. When digital literacy emerged as a top concern, he didn’t issue empty promises—he delivered training. This responsiveness has strengthened trust between government and youth, fostering a culture of engagement and accountability. His flagship Corpreneur Support Scheme, aimed at NYSC members, exemplifies his commitment to turning training into opportunity. By providing financial and mentorship support to corps members who complete the SAED program, the scheme is facilitating a smooth transition from service to entrepreneurship. Already operational in six states, there are concrete plans for nationwide expansion—ensuring that national service is not just patriotic, but economically empowering. The Grassroots Youth Entrepreneurship Support Scheme (G-YESS) reflects Olawande’s understanding of the informal economy. By extending microgrants and support services to small business owners, artisans, and hustlers in local communities, the Ministry is breaking down financial barriers and nurturing home-grown enterprise at the lowest rung of the economic ladder.

All of these achievements sit within the broader architecture of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda—a national strategy that prioritizes youth as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s socio-economic resurgence. With policies like the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL), the Three Million Technical Talent initiative (3MTT), and the National Youth Internship Program, the Tinubu administration has provided the framework, while Olawande has brought it to life. As Nigeria looks toward the future, the importance of continuity in leadership and vision cannot be overstated. Ayodele Olawande represents a new kind of public servant—youthful, passionate, pragmatic, and relentlessly focused on impact. His record over the last two years speaks for itself. But more than that, it speaks for millions of Nigerian youths whose lives are being transformed, one initiative at a time.

In this second anniversary of the administration, the Ministry of Youth Development stands as a beacon of what is possible when governance meets passion and policy meets purpose. Under Olawande’s stewardship, the promise of the Renewed Hope Agenda is being fulfilled—not in theory, but in real lives, real skills, and real progress.

•Samuel writes in from Abuja

