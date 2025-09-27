Olanrewaju emerges 4th President of Rotary Club of Rock City

Rotarian Dr. Moses Olanrewaju has been installed as the 4th President of the Rotary Club of Rock City.

His investiture, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State and had the theme “United for Good,” was supervised by Assistant District Governor, Rotarian Valentine Somoye.

In his goodwill message, Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Health, Dr. Reuben Ogungbe, described Rotary as a strong partner in the state’s health agenda, commending the club’s projects and pledging government’s continued support.

He also praised Olanrewaju as an intelligent medical practitioner.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun is happy with the good work Rotary Club is doing in the state and beyond. You (Rotary Club) are partner in progress. We appreciate what you are doing,” he said.

Similarly, Oloke Odan of Oke Odan, Oba Oluwarotimi Fagbenro, noted Rotary’s life-transforming projects in communities, urging members not to relent in their service.

The immediate past President, Henry Adedokun, in his stewardship report, highlighted the club’s achievements, including water and sanitation projects at Imo Community, Abeokuta, and called for support for his successor.

In his acceptance speech, Olanrewaju urged members to unite for the betterment of society.

“The theme of this Rotary year is ‘United for Good’. This is the year Rock City members need to come together to make lasting changes in our club, our society, and the world,” he said, while appealing for unity under the spirit of friendship.

Other dignitaries at the event included Acting CMD of Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Dr. Adekunle Adediran; Past President, Rotarian Engr. Oluleke Adebiyi; Charter President, Rotarian Abiodun Sobogun; and immediate past President, Henry Adedokun, among others.

The occasion also witnessed a fundraiser for a proposed sick bay at St. Peter’s, Olomore, Abeokuta. Chief launcher and CEO of Denco Multi-Concepts Limited, Mr. Dennis Oyinye Ejiofor, was decorated as an honorary member of the club.

