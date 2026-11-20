Of course, there as an avalanche of philosophical valuations, flourishing words and plethora of excellent expressions capturing the descriptions of his awesome being, which he so majestically exemplifies. Some observers describe him as a treasured heirloom to humanity, others call him a living legal legend, while not a few call him a phenomenal philanthropist and jurisprudential pacesetter. However, he is known as Oluwole Oladapo Olanipekun. He was born on 18 November, 1951 at Ikere Ekiti. He is 75 this week. Chief Olanipekun, one of the best and the brightest lawyers Nigeria has ever produced holds the distinction of defending the highest number of Nigerian Presidents in the court of law, having defended Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammad Buhari and the incumbent, President Bola Tinubu. One should not even attempt to list the state governors he has used his legal knowledge and prowess to rescue from political oppression, cheating and intimidation. Perhaps it is a veiled confirmation of this assertion, that President Tinubu will be unveiling a book entitled “Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases” in Abuja on Thursday, 19 November, 2026 to mark the platinum anniversary of this legal icon.

Chief Olanipekun’s superlative fame, based on his accomplishments, has no doubts, assumed a meteoric level attributed to the sages in the crucible history of mankind. Here is a man whose impacts have been felt not only in jurisprudence, but also in education, leadership, philanthropy and other aspects of life. He remains one of the men of means respected without reservations. Interestingly, his philanthropy is not limited to grand gestures, it extends to the everyday acts of kindness that often go unnoticed. He was recently at Federal University Oye Ekiti where he was invited as a guest lecturer, having being a professor of practice at the institution. Shortly after the lecture, he gave all the 500 level students in attendance Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira for coming for the lecture and a promise to pay their tuition fees at the Law School. Miraculously, this is the kind of gesture he displays wherever he goes. He was in the University of Ibadan (UI) between 2009 and 2013, as Chairman of Council, he did more than enough for the university. He built a 350-sitting capacity lecture hall as a crescendo of his contributions to the university.

He moved to Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, he built the Vice Chancellor’s lodge. He was also at Babcock University, he donated a lecture theatre. He is today the Chairman of Council, University of Lagos, only God knows what he is planning to do for his alma mater. This is in addition of being the Chancellor of Bamidele Olumiluwa University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUETI) Ikere Ekiti, where he has built and donated a Senate Building, among other interventions. This great man, who carries greatness lightly with his amazing humility occupies a conspicuous space in the pantheon of patriots imbued by compassion and courage. Little wonder some people describe him as a personification of patriotism. His discursive acumen and legal sagacity, as well as his well of his linguistic refinement are simply amazing. His erudition is such that no lawyer can belittle. This is because Chief Olanipekun belongs to the bracket of the best and the brightest in the legal firmament. Obviously, he is nationally respected and internationally revered. This man, with a larger-than-life image, demonstrates, with distinction though, a deep commitment to national development and his Ikere-Ekiti country home in particular .

He has built people, created opportunities, inspired excellence, and demonstrated what purposeful leadership truly means. He is a man who raises other men, thus, becoming a mentor to many, standing tall as a symbol of success built on altruism, dedication, courage, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His passion for giving back, uplifting communities, assisting the needy reflects a rare depth of his character and compassion. Indeed, amid stupendous existential struggles and nihilism, it is greatly gratifying to encounter the like of Chief Olanipekun who always bends over backwards to lift the downtrodden. Perhaps this is where I count myself lucky to have known him. I am grateful to him for knitting me into his family, playing a crucial role in my life. Before I completed my doctoral programme in the University of Ibadan, Chief would not allow me to rest. He would call and say, “Sunday, I know you are busy, but find time to complete your Ph.D studies.

To show his commitment to this charge, twice, he gave me scholarships to complete the programme among other numerous financial interventions. When contributors to his new book, “Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases” had submitted their works, Chief Olanipekun enlisted me into the panel of editors, and paid everyone handsomely after finishing editing the book. Again, he played a pivotal role when I told him that I saw a job vacancy at Federal University Oye Ekiti and I would like to apply. Along with two of my former bosses: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole and Prof. Idowu Olayinka, he wrote me a reference letter and further demonstrated that Ekiti State, if not the entire country, was in his kitty. I stand in gratitude for the impact you’ve made in my life space, Chief. At 75, a legend, however, has no truer proof than his enduring legacy. Chief Olanipekun’s legacy is all over the place. He is a man whose legacy and life will continue to be remembered with honour. Only God knows the number of lawyers who have passed through his tutelage. His scholarship scheme , Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme (WOSS) which has run for more than 20 years, has benefited hundreds of indigent students, including this writer.

He also established Wole Olanipekun Foundation (WOF) through which he empowers aged people and intervenes in other sundry humanitarian crises. All these and many more cost him millions of Naira on a yearly basis. He continues to invest in people-recognizing that the most durable infrastructure any leader can build is human.

This legal juggernaut is a shining example of public-spirited Nigerians who continue to use their personal resources to uplift people and communities, creating generational and lasting goodwill. At 75, it is on record that Chief Olanipekun has given wisdom without pride, guidance without judgment, service without seeking public applause. We thank God for the paths that you have cleared, and the lives you have lifted. Obviously, it is the lives that you have touched, the minds you have expanded and the futures you have shaped that truly measure your success and legacy. Without a doubt, your influence will continue to ripple through generations. This is because your life is a testament to the truth that honest leadership is measured not by titles, but by the lives lifted and the hope restored. This is indeed a man whose life reflects service to humanity above self.

It is clear that this platinum anniversary is a celebration of accumulation of priceless memories, profound wisdom, and enduring spirit that never ceases to inspire. We therefore celebrate not just this significant milestone, but also the values, the vision and enduring influence that define your life and legacy. Nobody can argue with the fact that this life is a shining testimony of a life beautifully lived in service, love, dignity, and purpose. He epitomizes humility, honour, humanness, decency in appearance and character. His penchant for excellence is simply legendary. What more? One can only pray for a continuous healthy living for this legend as he ages gracefully. A happy birthday, Chief. I shall not cease to tell the world about how good and great you are.

•Saanu, Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Federal University Oye Ekiti.