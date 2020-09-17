Olanipekun announces new VC for Ajayi Crowther University

Legal luminary and the Pro-chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) has announced a former deputy vice-chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Professor Timothy Adebayo as the incoming vice-chancellor of the institution.

Olanipekun made the disclosure announcement during the university’s council meeting held at the permanent site of the university located at Oyo-Ogbomoso road.

Chief Olanipekun had earlier commissioned the Varsity’s permanent campus, and a number of buildings including the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Agriculture, the Council Chamber among others.

The SAN also lauded the contributions of the outgoing VC, Professor Dapo Asaju.

“He managed the most fragile of resources, with little resources, he has done a lot in the university. He managed the finances in a way and manner that not even me or anyone would have. Asaju has created an oasis in the desert,” Chief Olanipekun noted.

He revealed that Asaju had served the institution for a five-year term and that his tenure ends October 1, 2020.

Olanipekun added that “the task of giving Asaju a successor started months back. We had the advertisement on national dailies calling on interested candidates to apply and several did. Council shortlisted to six and it set up a selection panel, which had met on September 2, 2020 and three candidates were recommended to the council. Today, council has approved the appointment of Professor Adebayo.”

While assuring Professor Adebayo of maximum support from the council, Chief Olanipekun prayed for him and wished him a successful tenure.

In his remarks, Professor Asaju, who emphasised on the fear of God and passion for humanity as key motivations to his successful tenure, tasked leaders, especially at the national level to possess a selfless spirit, for the upliftment and growth of the country.

He also said that sustainable development can be only achieved in the country through unity.

Present at the occasion were Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Humphrey Olumakaiye; the Registrar, Mrs Adenike Fatogun and other council members.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE