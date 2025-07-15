Metro

Olamiju commiserates with Tinubu over loss of Buhari, Awujale

Tribune Online

Prof. Siji Olamiju Akol, the Esa-Oke-born intellectual, industrialist, politician, and prominent figure in Osun State politics, has extended his deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the passing of two notable national leaders: former President Muhammadu Buhari and the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

In a statement signed by him and made available to the press in Osogbo, Osun State, through his media aide, Mr Temitope Adebayo, Olamiju said: “On behalf of my family and the entire good people of Osun, most especially Osun East Senatorial District, I extend our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire nation on the passing of two great leaders and his bosom allies, who left indelible marks on our nation and community.”

Olamiju reflected on the contributions of the two leaders, noting that President Buhari’s leadership and vision for Nigeria will always be remembered and that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He recalled President Buhari’s early days as a military Head of State, during which he introduced the War Against Indiscipline—a programme aimed at reorienting the nation’s values and discipline—with his trusted deputy, Tunde Idiagbon.

The professor highlighted former President Buhari’s role in uniting the party and ensuring a smooth transition of power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, playing a fatherly role in guiding and advising the party towards achieving its goals.

Olamiju also paid special tribute to the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for over 60 years, bringing stability and prosperity to the people of Ijebuland in Ogun State. He noted that the monarch’s wise leadership and counsel had a profound impact on the kingdom and beyond, and his legacy will be cherished for generations to come.

ALSO READ: https://tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-lg-polls-igbos-are-disenfranchised-from-voting-voted-for-ohanaeze/?_thumbnail_id=1120157

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ogun State, particularly the good people of Ijebuland, who have lost a revered monarch who ruled with wisdom and integrity for over six decades. May the good Lord grant the royal family and the entire people of Ijebuland the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Olamiju said.

He further stated that President Tinubu has lost two confidants who consistently guided and advised him through critical stages. “The passing of these two great men is a huge and devastating loss to the President and the nation at large.”

In conclusion, Olamiju prayed for President Tinubu, wishing him strength, wisdom, and the courage to find solace in the memories of these two great men. He expressed confidence that the death of the two leaders would not create any untoward vacuum ahead of the 2027 presidential election but would instead smoothen President Tinubu’s path to a landmark victory at the polls.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Seyi Makinde, Ajayi Crowther University students Oyo students union lauds Makinde, Makinde renames Poly Ibadan , Oyo State governor, Makinde Makinde to lead dignitaries at 7th Young Artists Arts Hub competition
Next Article Ondo family serves FECA Akure, Ondo CP assumes duty, Ondo map, Insecurity driving investors away, Ondo Elections Petition Tribunal, Ondo Senator’s aide resigns ‘over N20,000 monthly salary’, Ondo: Police dismantle robbery syndicate, arrest murder suspect 60-year-old woman, two others arraigned over alleged murder of security guard in Ondo

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×