Olamiju commiserates with Tinubu over loss of Buhari, Awujale

Prof. Siji Olamiju Akol, the Esa-Oke-born intellectual, industrialist, politician, and prominent figure in Osun State politics, has extended his deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the passing of two notable national leaders: former President Muhammadu Buhari and the revered Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

In a statement signed by him and made available to the press in Osogbo, Osun State, through his media aide, Mr Temitope Adebayo, Olamiju said: “On behalf of my family and the entire good people of Osun, most especially Osun East Senatorial District, I extend our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire nation on the passing of two great leaders and his bosom allies, who left indelible marks on our nation and community.”

Olamiju reflected on the contributions of the two leaders, noting that President Buhari’s leadership and vision for Nigeria will always be remembered and that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He recalled President Buhari’s early days as a military Head of State, during which he introduced the War Against Indiscipline—a programme aimed at reorienting the nation’s values and discipline—with his trusted deputy, Tunde Idiagbon.

The professor highlighted former President Buhari’s role in uniting the party and ensuring a smooth transition of power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, playing a fatherly role in guiding and advising the party towards achieving its goals.

Olamiju also paid special tribute to the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for over 60 years, bringing stability and prosperity to the people of Ijebuland in Ogun State. He noted that the monarch’s wise leadership and counsel had a profound impact on the kingdom and beyond, and his legacy will be cherished for generations to come.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ogun State, particularly the good people of Ijebuland, who have lost a revered monarch who ruled with wisdom and integrity for over six decades. May the good Lord grant the royal family and the entire people of Ijebuland the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Olamiju said.

He further stated that President Tinubu has lost two confidants who consistently guided and advised him through critical stages. “The passing of these two great men is a huge and devastating loss to the President and the nation at large.”

In conclusion, Olamiju prayed for President Tinubu, wishing him strength, wisdom, and the courage to find solace in the memories of these two great men. He expressed confidence that the death of the two leaders would not create any untoward vacuum ahead of the 2027 presidential election but would instead smoothen President Tinubu’s path to a landmark victory at the polls.

