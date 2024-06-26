Olamide, the Grammy award-nominated rapper has revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming project tagged “Ikigai Vol 1.”

The new project contains seven tracks and features label mates Asake, Fireboy DML, and former label mate Lil Kesh alongside producer/artiste Young Johnn and Pheelz.

The announcement of the album comes barely hours after Olamide performed at Davido’s and Chioma’s wedding ceremony.

Ikigai is a Japanese word which means to live. It continues Olamide’s trademark of unusual album naming.

It will be recalled that in 2020, Olamide titled his album “Carpe Diem,” a Latin word which means “Seize the day.” In 2021, he named his album UY Scuti, a name for a red supergiant star.

“Ikigai Vol 1” comes less than a year after the release of his “Unruly,” album. The album can be pre-saved across all digital platforms.

