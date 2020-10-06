Olam reiterates commitment to development of Nigeria’s agriculture

ONE of the major players on the Nigerian agricultural turf, Olam Nigeria Limited, has reiterated its commitment to the development of Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

The agric firm, in an anniversary meesage to commemorate the country’s 60th independence anniversary, noted that it would continuously support and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s agricultural value chain as well as its overall economic growth and aspirations.

Country Head, Olam Nigeria Limited, Mukul Mathur, described Nigeria as one of Africa’s most vibrant economies. He also commended the government’s continued commitment to support the Nigerian Agricultural Promotion Policy with robust economic reforms and an enabling business environment.

According to him, the milestones which have been achieved as a nation in the six decades of independence are worth celebrating, despite the challenges.

He stated further that: “Our core focus remains meeting Nigeria’s food security needs and ensuring the development of the country’s agricultural value chain. We are truly committed to the growth of the food and agricultural sector whether it’s through our support for smallholder farmers or the government’s efforts in diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“This goal has driven Olam to inject about US$1.5 billion in the country’s economy with our most recent investments being our Integrated Poultry Farms & Hatchery in Kaduna and the acquisition of Dangote Flour Mills.

“We remain committed to the advancement of economic growth and sustainability in Nigeria. The huge investments we have made in the food and agricultural value chain make it evident that we are in for the long-haul.

“As we celebrate the country’s 60th year of independence, I enjoin the citizens to continue to exhibit the traits of courage, tenacity and determination which best describes the true Nigerian spirit.”