Olam reiterates commitment to development of Nigeria’s agriculture
ONE of the major players on the Nigerian agricultural turf, Olam Nigeria Limited, has reiterated its commitment to the development of Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.
The agric firm, in an anniversary meesage to commemorate the country’s 60th independence anniversary, noted that it would continuously support and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s agricultural value chain as well as its overall economic growth and aspirations.
Country Head, Olam Nigeria Limited, Mukul Mathur, described Nigeria as one of Africa’s most vibrant economies. He also commended the government’s continued commitment to support the Nigerian Agricultural Promotion Policy with robust economic reforms and an enabling business environment.
According to him, the milestones which have been achieved as a nation in the six decades of independence are worth celebrating, despite the challenges.
He stated further that: “Our core focus remains meeting Nigeria’s food security needs and ensuring the development of the country’s agricultural value chain. We are truly committed to the growth of the food and agricultural sector whether it’s through our support for smallholder farmers or the government’s efforts in diversification of the Nigerian economy.
“This goal has driven Olam to inject about US$1.5 billion in the country’s economy with our most recent investments being our Integrated Poultry Farms & Hatchery in Kaduna and the acquisition of Dangote Flour Mills.
“We remain committed to the advancement of economic growth and sustainability in Nigeria. The huge investments we have made in the food and agricultural value chain make it evident that we are in for the long-haul.
“As we celebrate the country’s 60th year of independence, I enjoin the citizens to continue to exhibit the traits of courage, tenacity and determination which best describes the true Nigerian spirit.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months
Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.
Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari
Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure.
A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants
The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.
ICYMI: CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour
DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.
ICYMI: Death Toll In Zulum’s Convoy Attack Rises To 30 ― Report
The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.
TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.