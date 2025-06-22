Olam Agri partners IDH, Arzikin Noma to boost soybean production in Nigeria

OLAM Agri, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, has entered a strategic partnership with IDH and Arzikin Noma, a Nigerian agricultural development firm driving innovation and partnerships in rural farming communities, to strengthen soybean production in Kwara State. The agreement aimed to unlock the potential of smallholder soybean farmers, particularly women and young people, through a comprehensive support programme.

The partnership will empower 5,000 small holder farmers across soybean-growing communities in Kwara State. This empowerment will be delivered through the provision of credit facilities for farming inputs, mechanisation support, financial access, training in sustainable practices, and crucial market linkage. It will strengthen agricultural development in the region alongside Olam Agri’s new 350,000 MT soybean processing facility in Kwara State, which is sourcing soybeans majorly from local producers, to meet the rising demand for high-quality feed and oil. This initiative for smallholder farmers in the soybean supply chain builds on the company’s Seeds for the Future project which has supported farmers and farmer communities since 2021.

Olam Agri has been a long-standing supporter of the Kwara State Soybean Sustainability Programme, contributing equipment and training for agricultural extension workers. The company is now scaling up its efforts by integrating 5,000 smallholder farmers into its supply chain and implementing sustainable practices such as crop rotation and organic fertilization. Market access is crucial for empowering smallholder farmers and driving sustainable agricultural growth. This partnership will strengthen local agricultural productivity and also lay the groundwork for long-term farmer resilience and prosperity.

Speaking on the partnership, Eniola Fabusoro, Country Director at IDH, said “We are excited to partner with Olam Agri and Arzikin Noma to boost productivity across the soybean value chain in Kwara State, Nigeria. This partnership exemplifies our approach of bridging the gap between large corporations and smallholder farmers through local partners. By combining our networks, resources, and field experience with proven SMEs like Arzikin Noma, we can transform supply chains while ensuring measurable impact for 5,000 farmers and long-term value for all stakeholders. This initiative demonstrates how sustainable trade can drive both agricultural development and business success.

“Adeoluwa Adeshola, Managing Director of Arzikin Noma, added, Our commitment to food security and sustainable farming remains strong. This partnership in Kwara will raise both the quality and quantity of soybean produced locally, and we are proud to play a role in driving that progress. Dr. Shailendra Mishra, Global Sustainability Head Grains, Oilseeds, Feed, & Freight at Olam Agri said, This partnership with IDH and Arzikin Noma marks a significant step toward a more sustainable and inclusive soybean value chain in Nigeria. The impact of this initiative extends far beyond the immediate participants, it serves as a model for how regenerative agriculture can transform communities, restore soil health, and drive economic growth. As we embark on this journey, we remain committed to scaling up and expanding our support, ensuring that more farmers can benefit from sustainable practices and market opportunities.

Mustafa Turra, Vice President & Soybean Project Head at Olam Agri, emphasised, This initiative promotes economic empowerment, enhances livelihoods, and boosts productivity, ultimately creating a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector in Nigeria. By investing in this project and serving as the offtaker for locally produced soybeans, we are not only strengthening our supply chain but also ensuring that farmers have reliable, transparent, and rewarding opportunities to sell their produce.

Soybean, a strategic crop for nutrition and growth, plays a vital role in food and agriculture as a key source of protein and oil. Its wide use in food production, animal feed, and industrial applications makes it a staple in Nigerian households and a promising driver of local economic growth. This partnership therefore underscores the commitment of the three organizations to improved national food security and sustainable sourcing of key food ingredients.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE