Olam Agri deepens investment in Nigeria’s agric sector with integrated feed mill facility in Delta

Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness operating across the food, feed and fibre value chains, has commenced the development of its new Integrated Feed Mill facility in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, further strengthening and expanding its animal feed operations in West Africa and marking another significant milestone in the company’s expanding investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The US $70 million investment follows the company’s acquisition of 99.99 hectares of land in Ogwashi-Uku for the development of the facility and will feature a 1,500-tonne-per-day poultry feed mill, a 300-tonne-per-day aqua feed mill and 125,000-tonne silo bag storage capacity.

The investment will strengthen Olam Agri’s existing animal feed and poultry breeding operations and will be a significant addition to Nigeria’s animal feed production and agricultural infrastructure. The facility is expected to be completed and operational in 2027.

Strategically located to serve customers across Nigeria’s South-South and South-East regions, the facility will address the growing demand for quality animal feed by bringing production closer to poultry farmers, aquaculture operators, livestock producers and other customers. It will help reduce the regions’ dependence on feed supplies transported from the South-West, improving supply chain efficiency, product accessibility and responsiveness to customer needs.

Dignitaries present at the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, November 4, included His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State; Sir Monday John Onyeme, the Deputy Governor; His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwudi Okonjo II, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku; Hon. Barr. Ada Val Arenyeka, Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, amongst other top dignitaries.

Addressing the audience, Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President & Business Head of Integrated Feeds & Proteins, Olam Agri in Nigeria, said: “At Olam Agri, we believe building a resilient food system requires a sustained investment in local production, infrastructure and the partnership that connects farmers’ businesses and consumers. The groundbreaking of our new Integrated Feed Mill reflects our confidence in Nigeria’s agricultural potential and our commitment to strengthening our capabilities across food and feed.

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By establishing production capacity closer to customers in the South-South and South-East, we aim to improve access to quality animal feed, support the productivity of livestock farmers and contribute to the development of a more efficient and competitive livestock sector.”

He acknowledged the support of the Delta State Government, traditional institutions and other stakeholders in facilitating the project, noting that the company looks forward to working closely with the government, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku and the host community to ensure that the investment delivers meaningful and sustainable benefits.

Highlighting the investment potential to stimulate economic and agricultural development in the State, during his remarks, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori said: “We are delighted to witness the commencement of this important investment by Olam Agri in Delta State. This project is particularly significant because of its potential to stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities and strengthen the livestock and agricultural value chains in our state. Our administration remains committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, attracting credible investors and unlocking the economic opportunities available across our agricultural sector.”

Welcoming the investment, His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwudi Okonjo II, said: “We welcome Olam Agri’s investment in Ogwashi-Uku and recognise the opportunities this project presents for our community and the wider Delta State. Beyond the infrastructure and economic benefits, we are particularly interested in ensuring that our people become active participants in the opportunities that this investment will create. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership built on trust, respect and shared prosperity. We assure the company of our support as the project progresses.”

The investment complements the Federal Government’s economic growth agenda, particularly its priorities around food security, access to protein, agricultural transformation, local manufacturing, private-sector investment, employment creation and the development of domestic production capacity.

Sharad Gupta, President and Global Head of Integrated Feed and Protein, said, “The Integrated Feed Mill in Delta State aligns with our renewed investment drive. It will significantly expand our production with dedicated capacity for poultry and aquaculture feed, alongside substantial storage infrastructure. It will support the growth of these important sectors, improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen the availability of quality feed for livestock, poultry and aquaculture farmers to boost domestic production of animal protein in Nigeria.”

“As Africa’s population continues to grow, demand across the agricultural value chain will increase significantly. Hence, we are responding by accelerating agricultural industrialisation along with sustainability-driven initiatives across the continent through strategic acquisitions, investments in manufacturing infrastructure, product innovation and human capital development. These initiatives are strengthening Olam Agri’s market presence, expanding our operational capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to driving sustainable growth and long-term value across the continent.”

Olam Agri already operates state-of-the-art animal feed mills, poultry breeding farms, a hatchery that produces day-old chicks and a soy crushing facility in Nigeria. The company recently launched innovative ruminant feed brands to help livestock farmers improve productivity and strengthen the country’s livestock value chain. The new Integrated Feed Mill further expands this investment footprint, reinforcing Olam Agri’s position as a key contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural and food production ecosystem. As Nigeria continues to pursue greater self-sufficiency in food production and strengthen domestic agricultural capacity, investments in critical infrastructure, technology and local manufacturing remain essential to building a more productive, resilient and sustainable food system.