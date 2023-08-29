The newly-elected President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho-Metro, Mr. Damilola Olaleye, has promised to uphold the ideals of Rotary International so as to serve its community with great dedication and commitment.

Olaleye stated this during his acceptance speech as the 12th president of the Club, just as he said he would make a positive impact with the help of his executive and members of the club.

He pledged to build on the legacies of his predecessors while urging members to join hands with him in order to raise the bar of the club.

He said, “I am deeply humbled by the trust and confidence that you have placed in me to lead this esteemed organisation, and I pledge that I will not disappoint.

The Rotary International theme for this new year, Create Hope for the World, cannot be more relevant and timely. The world is facing unprecedented challenges today, and it is our responsibility as Rotarians to step out and make a difference in the lives of those around us.

“Our club shall be committed to providing quality service to communities in Rotary International’s seven areas of focus: peace and conflict prevention and resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, basic education, community economic development, and supporting the environment.

“I believe that diversity and inclusiveness are essential for the success of any organisation, and I am committed to promoting these values in all our endeavours. I, therefore, solicit your unflinching support as we embark on this great journey.

“I plead with you all to join hands with me as a team in harnessing our collective skills, expertise, and resources to achieve our goals and make a real difference in the world.”

The immediate past president, Mr. Oluseye Diyan, appealed to members of the club to give the new president and his executive more support so as to achieve their plan for the year.

“I solicit your cooperation for the incoming president, and I urge you to kindly cooperate with him to move our great club forward. I believe we can do it again.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Dr Ayodeji Oyedele, commended Rotary for its laudable programmes, especially its training programmes for youth and health.





He urged well-meaning Nigerians to assist the needy around them as the country is facing economic hardship.

“I know that we are going through trying times in Nigeria, and a lot of people are going through very hard times, and that is why I agreed to be here because I know Rotary will look after their fellow Nigerians.

“Not all things should be left to the government; we should be each other’s keepers. We have reached that stage in Nigeria,” the chairman said.

A lot of prizes were won during the raffle draw programme organised by the club, as well as featuring the induction of new members.

