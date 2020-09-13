Olakira’s ‘In my Maserati’ tops charts across Africa

Nigeria’s fast-rising Afro-Pop, RnB, and dancehall act, Olakira, appears to be on a roll with his latest release, ‘In my Maserati’.

Produced by the singer himself, the latest single has made many to regard him as one of the talented creatives exporting Nigerian music to the world.

Olakira’s style of music is seen by music anlaysts as a blend of Afro-pop and dancehall rhythm combining dancehall drum patterns, pop chord progressions, and Afrobeats shakers.

The new tune, ‘In my Maserati’, has reportedly achieved over 1.9 million Audiomack streams, over 2.5 million Apple Music streams, over 700k Spotify streams and about 3 million YouTube streams. Having peaked at number 1 on the Gambian, Kenyan, Ugandan official Top 100, it went ahead to peak at Number 1 on Triller and on Soundcity’s Naija Top 20. MTV Base Official Naija top 10 also saw ‘In my Maserati’ on number 1.

Reacting to his new hit song, Olakira told R that the song being a hit didn’t come as a surprise to him. His encounter with children in his neighbourhood led him to believe that he had a hit on his hand.

‘Children playing in the garden behind the studio heard the recording of ‘In my Maserati’ and would always knock on my window every day and request that I play the song, this went on for almost two weeks, this would be the first time they would be making such requests so my management decided it was time to let the public in on the sound,’ the singer disclose.

The U&I Music Artist released the summer smash “In My Maserati“ video whose theme was to woo his lover with his dream car which is a Maserati, in June 2020 and it’s as clear as day to see why the entire continent of Africa vibes to it. With over 50 million impressions on social media, Olakira has cemented his foray into music with traction that is most impressive. There is no stopping the Afropop and dancehall crooner, Olakira as he has a remix to the massive hit track ‘In My Maserati’ featuring DMW’s record label founder, Davido, set to be released soon.

