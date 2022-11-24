Olajide bows out as YCE Secretary-General

Dr Kunle Olajide, on Thursday, bowed out as Secretary General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and handed over to Mr Dipo Oyewole.

The event held at the secretariat of the YCE in Ibadan had in attendance executive council members of the council of elders from the six states of the South-West as well as Kogi and Kwara States.

Handing over the mantle to Oyewole, Olajide prayed for his success and for the YCE to remain firm in living up to its ideals of the defence and preservation of the Omoluabi ethos of the Yoruba.

Decrying that the state of the nation was worrisome, Olajide expressed hope that things will get better, especially with the nation set for the conduct of another election in the year 2023.

Thursday’s event also saw the president of the YCE, Justice Ademola Bakre (rtd.) hand over the reins of leadership to Chief Jibade Oyekan as the new president.

While accepting the task, Oyekan assured of continuing on the path laid by the founding fathers of the YCE.

Though he said the YCE remained non-partisan as a group and does not discuss politics at its meetings, he said the majority of its members, individually, may be inclined to vote for one of the top presidential candidates who is a Yoruba.

Speaking further, Oyekan said the YCE is disturbed that the “crippling” debt burden on Nigeria will seriously stifle the nation’s future economic development.

Referencing the freedom with which people used to move around in the olden days, Oyekan said the council was dazed that kidnapping, banditry and rape had become the order of the day.

He added that the YCE was also concerned about the daily influx of youths into cities, which is largely unchecked.

On agitation for the Yoruba nation, Oyekan said the YCE craved for advocacy.

He declared that the YCE supported the establishment of state police.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE