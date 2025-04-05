Oladunjoye’s demise, momentous loss to political activism — Salako

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako, has described the passing of the late Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, as a momentous loss to political activism.

Salako, in a statement on Saturday, said the late Oladunjoye was known for his bluntness, strategic politicking, social crusade, and media advocacy.

He added that the deceased, who was a former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, was an actor most political caucuses would prefer inside rather than outside.

The statement reads: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I express my heartfelt condolences over the demise of an astute journalist, social critic, administrator, and political activist, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.

“Comrade Oladunjoye, whose death was announced late on Friday, 4 April 2025, was an uncommon journalist, a former deputy gubernatorial candidate, and a politician who served in various positions of authority, including the Executive Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Senior Consultant to the Governor of Ogun State, and spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State.

“CATO, as he was fondly called by his admirers, was known for his bluntness, strategic politicking, social crusade, and media advocacy. He was an actor most political caucuses would prefer inside rather than outside. He is a great loss to the APC, to Ogun State, and to journalism.

“As he transits from body to soul, I pray that Almighty Allah admits him to Jannatul Firdaus. May the entire family, associates, and friends be granted the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss of this departed comrade politician. May his good deeds while alive continue to serve as consolation to all his loved ones and a mark of his immortality.

“My condolences to the Oladunjoye family, Ogun State Government, the State chapter of the APC, and the traditional institution of Ijebuland under His Royal Majesty Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON.”

