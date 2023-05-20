Provost, Evergreen College of Management Sciences, Ore has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Philosophy in Educational Management by Prowess University, Delaware, USA.

Oladipo was among the few Nigerians bestowed with the rare honour.

While conferring the honour on him, the African Representative, Prowess University & Founder, IAMPS, Professor Eze Nwauba said, “the University has conferred on Gbeminiyi Oladipo the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Management, Honoris Causa and hereby authorised that he henceforth be addressed as Dr. Oladipo Gbeminiyi.”

Professor Nwauba, explained that the event is meant to honor great Nigerians in both private and public sectors who have made valuable contributions to humanity.

This is an event between Prowess University Delaware, USA, Institute of Arts Management & Professional Studies, IAMPS in Collaboration with Ecolerite Institute of Peace Building, to honour Nigerians who have made great valuable contributions to humanity, people who have gone out of their ways to make valuable contributions to humanity .

Receiving the award, Dr Oladipo appreciate the Institution while he pledged to do more, adding that having been honoured with a Honorary Doctorate Degree in Education Management will encourage him to contribute more to the development of the Education Sector.

“It is indeed a great honour to receive this award today, I appreciate God Almighty, my wife and kids, family and friends. This is a call for me to do more. As a recipient of Honorary Doctorate Degree in Education Management, I believe this will encourage me to give more contributions to the development of the Educational Sector”, he noted.

Ambassador Oladipo has impacted knowledge to the world, he worked as a visiting Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, ESPAM Formation University, Porto-Novo Campus, Republic of Benin.

He served for two years as the National Publicity Secretary of Alliance of Yoruba Youth Council Worldwide (AYYCW). During this period, he played a pivotal role in advocating for the now known “Not too Young to Rule” bill.

He was awarded with the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador by the West African Youth Council in 2022 and also bagged the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence.