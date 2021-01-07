Olabode George mourns Ibidapo-Obe

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has mourned the passing of former vice-chancellor of University of Lagos (Unilag), Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, describing the late scholar as a good man who served the institution with selfless dignity, defined purpose and truth.

George, who is also the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, said this in a statement made available to Tribune Online, and further describing as a friend and my brother who would be missed where truth and wisdom were honoured.

“He was my friend and my brother in accordance with Yoruba cosmology. Oyewusi was brilliant as brilliant could be.

“He was a mathematician, an engineer system analyst, a professional with bristling articulated intelligence.

“He was a good man who served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos with selfless dignity, with a defined purpose. with truth and admirable solidify,” he said.

Besides, George described the former vice-chancellor as sociable, humble, gracious, who was full of love and instinctively good at heart, with comprehensive largeness, adding: “Oye will be missed where truth and wisdom are honoured.”

