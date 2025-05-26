Olabimpe Fapohunda celebrates five years of endometriosis, adenomyosis advocacy

… commissions operational Office in Ondo

The Endometriosis and Adenomyosis Foundation (EAF), led by its founder Olabimpe Fapohunda, marked a major accomplishment yesterday, May 24, 2025, with the celebration of its fifth anniversary and the official commissioning of its operational office in Ondo Kingdom.

The event brought together political leaders, medical experts, traditional leaders, and members of the public to celebrate the foundation’s achievements and renew its commitment to women’s health advocacy.

In her address, Mrs. Fapohunda shared her personal journey of living with endometriosis for 25 years and later being diagnosed with adenomyosis after 16 years of medical uncertainty. She explained how her painful experience led to the birth of the foundation.

“I went undiagnosed for 16 years. That long period of pain and confusion pushed me to act. I founded this organisation so that other women and young girls would not suffer in silence, as I did, due to a lack of proper understanding of the ailment,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to God, her family, especially her husband, and the EAF team for standing by her through the journey. She added, “This foundation is not about me. It is about the women and girls who deserve answers and timely healthcare.”

Since its establishment, the foundation has carried out awareness campaigns in Lagos, Oyo, and Ondo States. It has visited schools and institutions including St. Monica’s Girls Grammar School in Ondo, Mount Carmel Girls Secondary School in Ikare, Gboluji Grammar School in Ile-Oluji, Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School in Akure, Bagbe-Ilunla Community High School, Igbado Community Grammar School in Ondo, Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikare Akoko.

In addition to health education, the foundation has extended its impact by supporting orphanages, widows, and schoolchildren, and by providing financial assistance to those in need.

Dr. Michael Gbala, the Chief Medical Director of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, gave a detailed lecture on endometriosis and adenomyosis, describing their symptoms, causes, and treatment options. He advised women not to ignore recurring menstrual pain or heavy bleeding. “Any unusual pattern in the menstrual cycle should not be overlooked. Awareness and early diagnosis are crucial,” he said.

Hon. Sunday Olajide, a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akure South Constituency II, praised the founder’s courage and commitment. “This initiative is timely and impactful. We must encourage our young girls to speak up when in pain and ensure that families listen,” he said.

There was also an interactive session with medical students, nurses, and health professionals engaging the audience on reproductive health. Many of those in attendance said it was their first time learning about endometriosis and adenomyosis, describing the experience as eye-opening.

As part of the celebration, elderly guests between the ages of 60 and 80 received care packages, while children present were also given gift items.

Among the dignitaries present were Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Cecilia Ifayase, former Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly and former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission; Hon. Sunday Olajide, former Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akure South Constituency II; Dr. Michael Gbala, Chief Medical Director of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital; Hon. John Folajimi Akintunde (Jimi OK), former Vice Chairman of Ondo West Local Government; Hon. (Nurse) Patience Arinola Adamolekun, full-time Member of the Ondo State Hospital Management Board; and Prof. Oye Abimbola Oluwatosin, represented by Nurse Olufunke Olofinnika, Assistant Director of Nursing at UNIMED Teaching Hospital.

The commissioning of the new operational office signals a new chapter for EAF, as it continues its mission to educate, support, and empower women and girls in Ondo State and across the country.

As part of the day’s highlights, the founder also surprised her staff members by presenting awards of excellence and cash prizes to some of them, while several others received thoughtful gifts in appreciation of their commitment.