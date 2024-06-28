In the heart of Nigeria’s rainforest lies Oban,a peaceful Ejagham community in Cross River State where the Akachak festival, an annual spectacle has found rhythm in the cultural chord of Nigeria.

Oban, the richest part of Nigeria’s biodiversity is reputed to be the custodian of one of the oldest forests in Africa and internationally acclaimed as one of the 25 Biodiversity hotspots in the world.

Teeming with abundance of wildlife, geomophological and archeological features,this forest is a gift of nature to the people. Some of the plant and animal species are endemic to the area while some are new to science.

It is this forest that hosts the Oban division of Cross River National Park, a deliberate effort by the Federal Government to protect and preserve these resources for the benefit of the present and future generations.

The scenic Oban hills with its captivating profile, now a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage Site, adds to the list of what makes Oban a unique destination.

The recent recognition by UNESCO of this awesomely rich tropical rainforest as Man and Biosphere Reserve, presents the area as an important global conservation landmark.

In the midst of these incredible natural manifestations thrives a vibrant cultural ensemble crested Akachak festival.

Akachak festival is where nature meets culture in a perfect harmony.

It showcases the rich and undiluted cultural heritage of the Ejagham people and the harmonious relationship between the people and nature.

The one month long festival takes place from the first week of December every year to January 2, of the following year.

The celebration brings together the community, tourists, nature and cultural enthusiasts to revel in this beauty to the supreme favour of the sustenance of this providence.

The festival begins with a colourful opening ceremony in the community square, “OchamMgbe” where traditional music ,dance performances, cultural initiations, traditional wrestling, etc are further given impetus and verve.

Then follows hiking and nature walk through the emerald rainforest to the highest peak “ Talbot

