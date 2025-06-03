Ola Peters assumes duty as Oyo NYSC coordinator

Kayode Ola Peters has assumed duty as the new coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oyo State, following the completion of Comrade Odoba Abel Oche’s tenure.

Odoba, in his valedictory address during the handing-over ceremony at the NYSC Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan, thanked the Almighty God for granting him a successful tenure in office.

He expressed gratitude to the management of NYSC for the opportunity given to him to serve as the 21st Chief Executive Officer of NYSC, Oyo State.

Odoba acknowledged the support of the government of Oyo State under the leadership of Seyi Makinde and all other stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the scheme in the state.

He appreciated all members of staff for their unrelenting support and cooperation, which significantly contributed to the giant strides achieved by his administration, which has positioned Oyo NYSC in an enviable position.

Odoba urged all members of staff to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another, give their best, and do away with anything that will bring the scheme into disrepute.

He enjoined them to give maximum support and cooperation to the new coordinator, whom he described as a perfect gentleman, while observing that the new state coordinator needs even more support in order for him to build on and surpass the good work his tenure started.

In his maiden address, the new state coordinator, Ola Peters, appreciated the NYSC management under the leadership of the Director General, Brig. Gen. O. O. Nafiu, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He congratulated the outgoing coordinator for his successful tenure and commended him for putting NYSC Oyo at the forefront.

He gave the assurance of his commitment to continue the good work, assuring that he is ready to carry everyone along in the running of the secretariat. He expressed that he will run an open-door policy and welcome suggestions, inputs, and advice on the best ways to handle the affairs of the office.

“Feel free to approach me. I am going to run an open-door administration,” he said.

Ola Peters equally solicited maximum cooperation and support from every member of staff, noting that if he succeeds at the end of the day, it will be the success of the Secretariat and not of any individual.

He equally appealed to them to be diligent in their duties, guard their jobs jealously, and respect one another.

Members of staff took turns to eulogise Odoba, describing him as a visionary leader and a welfarist whose landmark achievements have inspired many.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of the handover note by Odoba to the new state coordinator and the presentation of awards, commendation letter and gifts by some friends of the scheme in the state.

