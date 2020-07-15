Okuribido, others inaugurated members of DSWG

Wondrous World of Women
By
Okuribido

NINE women in the energy, oil and gas value chain have been inaugurated as members of the  Diversity Sectorial Working Group (DSWG) by the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB,) Simbi Wabote.

The list includes Chief (Mrs) Anita Nana Okuribido, board member, Women in Energy, Oil & Gas (WEOG) and Dr. Dunni Owo, president, Women in Energy, Oil & Gas

Over the years, WEOG has worked assiduously in the advocacy quest for gender equality and inclusion in the energy, oil and gas sector. This led to an initiative which proposed and advocated for *Women in Energy Oil and Gas, Nigeria #WEOG* to the NCDMB leadership at the October 2019 Women in Oil & Gas workshop at Abuja.

The group made up of nine Nigerian energy women experts with roles cutting across the entire energy value chain set out to, among others, work with the NCDMB board in achieving the aim of improving and increasing the participation and representation of women in the energy, oil and gas industry.

In addition, they are expected to formulate, propose and promote an all-inclusive gender policy framework for the Industry thereby engendering greater growth of the  Nigerian economy.

In the process, these experts are expected to proactively communicate and make recommendations which are implementable by the board and align with the 10 years road map of the board.

They are also expected to make recommendations regarding the  proposed per- centage Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF) domiciled with the Bank of Industry set aside to support women who are operating in the energy, oil and gas industry.

These women would therefore serve as a think-tank in developing policies and implementing frameworks geared at achieving sustainable development of women participation in the industry and the Nigerian content at large.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environment groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story
It was around 4:30 pm. We had just finished observing missed solat (prayer) after arriving Saki, Oke-Ogun’s commercial nerve centre, from Ibadan. It was a 140-kilometre journey. We had stopped over at Iseyin, the gateway to Oke-Ogun from Ibadan and Oyo, to eat a meal made from cassava flour… Read Full Story
LAST week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported an explosion at its Benin River Valve Oil Mining Lease OML 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), its subsidiary, on behalf of the NPDC/ ELEREST joint venture. According to the NNPC spokesman… Read Full Story
I am angry and indeed outraged, after watching the video clip of Mrs Joy Nuineh, the former head of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on the monumental corruption going on in that organisation that was set up to be an interventionist agency for the development of… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Wondrous World of Women

Why I dumped finance degree to enhance people’s beauty — Ti imza

Wondrous World of Women

Consequence COVID-19 on mothers’ health

Wondrous World of Women

Amount of time you invest in your business important for growth — Salmon, CEO Cassie…

Wondrous World of Women

How to tackle growing pandemic of rape

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More