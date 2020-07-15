Okuribido, others inaugurated members of DSWG

NINE women in the energy, oil and gas value chain have been inaugurated as members of the Diversity Sectorial Working Group (DSWG) by the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB,) Simbi Wabote.

The list includes Chief (Mrs) Anita Nana Okuribido, board member, Women in Energy, Oil & Gas (WEOG) and Dr. Dunni Owo, president, Women in Energy, Oil & Gas

Over the years, WEOG has worked assiduously in the advocacy quest for gender equality and inclusion in the energy, oil and gas sector. This led to an initiative which proposed and advocated for *Women in Energy Oil and Gas, Nigeria #WEOG* to the NCDMB leadership at the October 2019 Women in Oil & Gas workshop at Abuja.

The group made up of nine Nigerian energy women experts with roles cutting across the entire energy value chain set out to, among others, work with the NCDMB board in achieving the aim of improving and increasing the participation and representation of women in the energy, oil and gas industry.

In addition, they are expected to formulate, propose and promote an all-inclusive gender policy framework for the Industry thereby engendering greater growth of the Nigerian economy.

In the process, these experts are expected to proactively communicate and make recommendations which are implementable by the board and align with the 10 years road map of the board.

They are also expected to make recommendations regarding the proposed per- centage Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCIF) domiciled with the Bank of Industry set aside to support women who are operating in the energy, oil and gas industry.

These women would therefore serve as a think-tank in developing policies and implementing frameworks geared at achieving sustainable development of women participation in the industry and the Nigerian content at large.