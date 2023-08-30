Bishop of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Rt. Rev Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi has given the assurance that as the newly elected Bishop of Lagos Diocese, he would preach the undiluted word of God, expand the kingdom of God, and depopulate the kingdom of Satan.

He gave the assurance at his enthronement service, which took place at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

“We will empower the evangelists, the youth, as well as the aged and continue where my predecessor stopped.

“We will continue building the centenary city, focus on secondary school education, and do our best to educate our youth and the children,” he said.

Okupevi also promised to come up with charity programmes for the less privileged, set up entrepreneurial and vocational programmes to train the youth in the areas of photography, art, and bead-making, and also empower people who are into small and medium-scale enterprises.