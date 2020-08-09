Okunbo calls for violence-free poll in Edo

Business mogul and prominent Edo citizen, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, has called for a violence-free poll in the state come next month as the governorship election in the state holds September 19.

In a special video broadcast to the state, Captain Okunbo said as a “stakeholder and elder statesman in the state”, parents should ensure their children and wards were not used by politicians to perpetrate violence before, during and after the election.

He added that the state would always be greater than any individual or group of individuals.

“Elections would come and go but our great state would remain. Nothing thrives under violence. Our state can only move forward in a peaceful environment. We must begin to redirect our youths from negativism to positivism,” he said.

Taking a cue from former President Goodluck Jonathan who said his ambition or that of any politician was not worth the blood of any Nigerian, the international businessman said no Nigerian, and in particular, Edo citizen should have his or her blood spilt because of the ambition of any politician.

Praying for a more prosperous Edo State, Captain Okunbo reiterated that politicians would come and go but the state would remain.

“Edo State is the only home we have and it is the only home we can identify with. The future of our state is pregnant. So, let us identify strangers in our midst as they intend to import thugs to our midst.

“Report such to the police for necessary action,” Okunbo admonished.

He prayed for a peaceful poll adding that with cooperation, the Edo State of the citizens’ dreams shall be attained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…