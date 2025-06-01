Okun summit: Gov Ododo preaches unity as key to progress in Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo has stressed the importance of unity in driving progress in Kogi State.

The Governor while speaking at the second Okun nation’s summit held in Kabba over the weekend revealed that unity is essential for overcoming challenges and achieving greatness.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Comr Joel Salifu emphasized “the Power of One Voice and the Strength of a United Hands.”

He noted that his administration is committed to fostering peace and unity, which is crucial for sustainable growth and development.

In his words “Unity is the foundation upon which we can build a stronger, more prosperous Okun nation, It is our greatest asset, and when we come together with one voice, there is no limit to what we can achieve. When we speak with one voice and work together, we can accomplish great things. Each of us brings unique strengths and perspectives to the table, and by working together, we can overcome any obstacle on our path.” He said.

The Governor commended the Okun Development Initiative for organizing the summit, describing it as timely and commendable. He assured the initiative of his administration’s support and pledged to work together to build a brighter future for the people of Okun land.

He emphasized on the need for the Okun Nation to stay united, revealing his administration’s commitment to harnessing the collective strength of the people to drive progress and development in Kogi State.

Earlier in his Public Lecture, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, said that the Okun people must be united to seek collective progress and development, revealing that the fight for supremacy among the various dialects in the kingdom has led to the fragmentation of the Nation and subsequent failure to rise above board.

Similarly, Commander Duro Jerry Omodara Rtd., the State Security Adviser in his lecture titled, Unity and Security: Land, Leadership, and Banditry, noted that no nation can progress without Peace and Security, maintaining that unity is a conduit for peace and progress.

He said disunity is not just a political setback but a security vulnerability, calling on the sons and daughters of the kingdom to think Okun first, agree on shared goals, and champion the interest of the kingdom.

Highpoint of the summit was the presentation of an award of outstanding performance on the Governor by the Okun Development Inniative.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied to the occasion by Hon. Hilary Ojoma Egwudah, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor; Rt. Hon. Momoh Rabiu Alfa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Matters; Hon. Aboh Ibrahim; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment; Hon. Treasure Eunice Achimugwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Illicit Drugs and Trafficking, Hon. Sheikh Sani Momoh Musa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Ethics and Values among others.

