A scam alert has been issued over 25 hectares of land in Okun Ajah, Lagos State by a real estate sales, development and consulting company, Winhomes Global Services Ltd, warning the general public not to be deceived by some agents purporting to own 25 hectares of land in Okun Ajah.

According to the firm, it owns over 17 hectares of land which was purchased from Etisalat Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Adekambi and Agbationika families both of Okun Ajah extraction.

The firm stated that it has been in peaceful possession of the subject property for over two years, commenced clearing in January 2021, construction of the perimeter fence in February 2021 and sand filling in March 2021.

The company said in a statement ‘’Sometime in August 2021, an agent whose client bought five plots of land from Winhomes Estate called to inform me that someone who owned 200 plots of land close to our estate was interested in selling. We requested a meeting with the seller and on 12″ August 2021 at about 6:00 Pm, our general manager met with one Samson Ubuane at his restaurant in 8d, Lai Yusuf Crescent, Lekki Phase.

“He described the location of the property to the General Manager and told him he was interested in selling at fifteen million naira per plot, but he could go a little lower if our interest in the property is serious.

‘’Our general manager requested for the title documents and he asked that we formalise the discussion before he would release the documents. He requested that we sent a letter of intent {attached) which was sent on 13” August 2021 to his email address and on 14th August 2021, he sent a Deed of Assignment via the same email.

“The deed of assignment showed that he bought the 200 plots from the Agbationika family, and it was executed by himself, one Andrew Archer(Witness) and the accredited representatives of the Agbationika family.

‘’We put a call through to the Secretary of the Agbationika family and also sent him the document for verification. The family secretary denied ever sighting or signing that document dismissing it as a forged document. A closer look at the document also revealed several pointers to the fact that the document was a forgery. The agent who had attempted to broker the deal was duly informed and also advised to stay away from deals like this that could get him in trouble.

‘’In May 2022, we got an invitation to FCIID Abuja, further to a petition was brought against our Company by ONE SQMT LTD whose MD claimed we stole his land and are currently working on it. The invitation was honoured by the general manager who was shocked to find out that the same Samson Ubuane who had failed almost a year ago in his attempt to defraud Winhomes Global Services Ltd is the same petitioner claiming that Winhomes had stolen his land. The only difference this time is the deed of assignment he holds, which he claimed to have obtained from another family.

‘’We have on countless occasions intercepted his agents on our property with unsuspecting prospective clients on inspection, and on every such occasion, we have exposed the fraudulent scheme, Only recently, a prospect whose friend is based in Canada asked to go inspect the property being marketed to him by Samson Ubuane was met with shock when our general manager sighted them from afar approached the man and exposed their shenanigans. The agent upon sighting the general manager took to his heels abandoning the “client” he took on inspection,’’ the company said.

Meanwhile, a judgement delivered by Justice E.O Ashade of a Lagos State High Court sitting at Yaba has restrained the Inspector General of Police, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (FCIID) Abuja, and ten others from further disturbing Engineer Mrs Ifeoma Okengwu’s free movement within and out of Nigeria or for the purpose of compelling her to participate in the resolution of disputed land measuring 17 03 Hectares with Survey Plan No.BOM/3538/017/2021 /LA dated 29/03/2021.





Justice E.O. Ashade made the order while delivering judgement in a Fundamental Enforcement Rights suit number LD/14092MFHR/2022 filed by Mrs Ifeoma Okengwu against the Inspector General of Police and 11 others.

The applicant had through her lawyer, Chief Bolanle Olugbani in a motion on notice dated 29th August 2022 brought pursuant to sections 44 and 46(1) of the Constitution sought a declaration that she is entitled to personal liberty as she has not committed a criminal offence.

Other Respondents in the suit are, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (FCIID) Alagbon, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2 Command 5. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, the Area Commander Area ‘J’, Ajiwe, Ajah, Lagos, the Divisional Police Officer, Ogombo, Lekki, Lagos.

Others are, DSP Richmond Edet (FCID) Abuja, ASP John Otache (FCIID) Abuja, One Square Meter Nigeria Limited, Mr. Samson Ubuane and Mr. Saheed Olukosi.

Justice Ashade in his judgement held that it was clear that the foundation of the dispute between the applicant and the 10th to 12th Respondents is a dispute over the land without any element of the crime.

