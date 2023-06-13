A prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his historic election as the President of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly.

The member of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) eulogized Senate President Akpabio for his tenacity and commitment to the service of Nigeria.

In his press statement made available to journalists, Olorogun Okumagba noted that Akpabio’s election came at a time governance, under President Bola Tinubu, is being re-tooled for the benefit of the masses.

This, according to him, is to regain the trust and interest of the citizens in the national project of good and progressive governance for which the National Assembly, as the democratically elected representatives of the people must play a major role.

As the representative body of all Nigerians, Okumagba urged the Senate President to be a strong partner in this effort.

The former Delta State Commissioner for Finance also noted that this is a crucial time in Nigeria when the people need a Parliament that will further improve on the legislative accomplishments of the 9th Assembly and work for the people.

Okumagba, therefore, urged Senate President Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to justify the confidence reposed in them, especially at a moment such as this.

The NDDC Board member also noted that the 10th National Assembly has a larger number of new legislators and, therefore, urged Senate President Akpabio to take advantage of the infusion of new thinking, new perspectives, and new energy to tackle the needs of the Nigerian people as the Senators, under his leadership, collectively work hard and well for their constituents and for all Nigerians.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE