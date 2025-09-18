Okpebholo warns companies against fuelling Edo-Delta boundary dispute

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has issued a stern warning to companies attempting to exploit the lingering boundary dispute between Edo and Delta States.

Governor Okpebholo cautioned the companies to desist from encroaching on Edo territory while the matter remains before the National Boundary Commission (NBC), for adjudication and adjustment.

A statement issued by Friday Aghedo, Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, stated that the governor gave the warning during a fact-finding visit to the disputed areas.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Idahosa, who was accompanied on the visit by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Salman-Dogo Garba, and other top security officials.

He urged the affected communities to remain peaceful and law-abiding, stressing that the dispute was being handled at the highest level of national authority.

“We are here at the boundary to see the disputed area and the actual demarcation. We are appealing to the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the NBC steps in and expedites action so that this dispute is resolved once and for all.

This River Ethiop is a natural boundary. We don’t want crisis in the South-South or between Edo and Delta States. We are brothers, having once been Bendel State before Delta was created. We want peace, and we want the right thing done quickly,” he said.

While addressing residents of Urhonigbe Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area, he reassured them of his administration’s commitment to safeguarding their interests but urged restraint.

“Please don’t take laws into your hands. As a government, we will protect the territorial integrity of Edo State. But we must maintain peace and harmony with our neighbours while this matter is before the NBC,” he pleaded.

The governor’s stance follows the recent reports of encroachment on Edo territory by the Delta State Government and companies allegedly attempting to establish operations on disputed lands.

Commissioner-designate and former lawmaker, Etiosa Ogbeiwi, who briefed the governor at the Urhonigbe Rubber Estate, expressed appreciation for the swift intervention.

“Some days ago, the Delta Government brought equipment to occupy Edo land. Rather than wait for the resolution of the NBC, the Delta State Government decided to encroach.

“The boundary between Edo and Delta is clearly demarcated by River Ethiop, but they crossed into Edo territory to establish farm settlements. Edo State has all the documentary evidence proving this land belongs to us.

“During the reigns of Oba Akenzua I and II, homage and rent were paid to the state and the Oba of Benin. We do not want to take the law into our hands, which is why we called on the governor. We are glad the Deputy Governor and the AIG are here to see things for themselves,” Ogbeiwi said.

Governor Okpebholo also issued a strong caution to companies allegedly complicit in fuelling the dispute.

“We want to appeal, and equally send a strong warning, to companies under Delta State that are trying to encroach on our land. We don’t want any invasion pending the NBC resolution. All activities from these companies must stop immediately,” he warned.

In his remarks, AIG Salman-Dogo Garba urged restraint, describing both Edo and Delta as inseparable partners in peace and development despite the dispute.

“I appeal to the communities, Edo and Delta are still brothers despite this land dispute. Be peaceful, avoid violence, don’t take up arms over this matter as it is already before the NBC,” he advised.

The disputed territory lies between Urhonigbe Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, and Umutu Community in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Governor Okpebholo emphasised that while his administration was committed to defending Edo territorial claims, it would do so with fairness, peace, and respect for due process.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure justice, preserve harmony, and protect the integrity of our people and our State,” he affirmed.

