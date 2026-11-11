Okpebholo vows to sign own father’s death warrant if convicted of kidnapping

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to sign the death warrant of anyone convicted of kidnapping in the state, including his own father or close relatives, insisting that he would personally supervise their execution.

The governor maintained that family ties would not influence his decision to approve the execution of convicted kidnappers, arguing that the severity of the crime required firm action to rid the state of criminal elements.

Okpebholo made the declaration in a video shared by TheCable on Tuesday, amid his administration’s efforts to enforce the state law prescribing capital punishment for kidnapping offences that result in the death of victims.

“I pray our brothers are not involved because I will sign it. Even if it is my father, I will sign it. The truth is this: we just have to get some bad elements out of the system for the system to stand.

“Because somebody will die. But these people are the ones killing people. How many people have we killed?” he said.

Explaining his position, the governor highlighted the physical and psychological trauma suffered by kidnapping victims, citing an abduction attempt involving a woman and an attack that left the state’s Chief Judge with a serious injury.

He argued that the fear and distress associated with kidnapping could have devastating consequences for victims, even when an abduction did not result in death.

“Just look at the way they were pushing that woman down there. Supposing she died at that, because of fear, only fear. It’s enough for her to die. People have gone through trauma.

“Even our Chief Judge, if you see our Chief Judge, one of his hands was cut off by kidnappers,” he added.

The governor also disclosed that he had contacted the state Attorney-General to establish the status of the necessary documents relating to the execution of convicted kidnappers.

He said his administration would pursue the cases through the appeal process and ensure that those found guilty did not evade the punishment prescribed by law.

“But we still follow them up on the appeal. We won’t just let them go like that. So we will get to wherever they stop, we will take them from there. We will not spare anybody.

“I stand, if I see this paper today, now, I will sign it and I will even supervise the killing,” he said.

The governor’s position follows the implementation of the Edo State Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2025, which introduced the death penalty for kidnapping offences resulting in the death of victims.

The Edo State House of Assembly passed the amendment in February 2025, with Okpebholo signing it into law later that month.

Under the amended legislation, kidnapping offences in which victims survive attract life imprisonment, while individuals directly involved in abductions that lead to the death of victims are liable to capital punishment. The law also extends penalties to those who assist, encourage or provide support for kidnapping operations.

The governor’s latest remarks also come after four men were sentenced to death by a special criminal court in Edo State in September 2026 over the abduction of a woman at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road in Benin City.

The convicts, identified as Marvellous Isaac, Wisdom Michael, Rufus Emete Michael and Gift Raphael, were found guilty of abducting the woman on June 14, 2026, alongside other related offences.

Okpebholo had earlier declared that he would sign the death warrants of convicted kidnappers who failed to appeal their sentences within the stipulated 30-day period.

As part of his administration’s security strategy, the governor also established a special criminal court to speed up the prosecution of kidnapping and cultism cases in the state.