Okpebholo takes healthcare to grassroots, breaks ground for Iguobazuwa Hospital

Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, lauded the foundation for the construction of an ultra-modern General Hospital in Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The project, designed to provide modern secondary healthcare services, is expected to serve residents of Ovia Federal Constituency and neighbouring communities.

Okpebholo’s deputy, Dennis Idahosa, performed the groundbreaking ceremony on behalf of the governor.

According to a statement endorsed by the deputy governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, the deputy governor described the project as a strategic investment in the health and wellbeing of the people.

Idahosa asserted that it would bring quality medical services closer to residents and reduce the need to travel long distances for treatment.

He said the proposed two-storey hospital, located in the heart of Iguobazuwa, would improve access to medical care, particularly during emergencies.

According to him, the facility is designed to meet the secondary healthcare needs of the constituency and serve as a referral centre for surrounding communities.

“The hospital would be equipped with essential facilities, including a pharmacy, mortuary, and staff quarters, to support effective and round-the-clock healthcare delivery.”

He expressed appreciation to Okpebholo for the initiative, describing it as evidence of the administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life of Edo residents.

Idahosa said the benefits of the project would extend beyond the present generation, adding that future generations would also benefit from the investment.

The Chairman of Ovia South-West Local Government Area, Anthony Osarobo, commended the governor for initiating the project, describing it as a timely intervention to address healthcare challenges in the area.

Also speaking, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Riverine Communities, Hon. Robert Okubo; member representing Ovia South-West Constituency in the Edo House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Aghedo; and Commissioner for Oil and Gas Resources, Prof. Ikponmwonsa Omorodion, lauded the initiative.

They described the hospital as an important investment that would improve healthcare delivery, particularly in indigenous and riverine communities.

According to the statement, the project is part of the healthcare component of the Okpebholo administration’s SHINE Agenda, which seeks to strengthen access to quality and affordable healthcare across the state.

The project engineer conducted the deputy governor and other government officials around the site and explained the proposed structure and facilities.

When completed and operational, the Iguobazuwa General Hospital is expected to strengthen secondary healthcare delivery and improve access to medical services across Ovia Federal Constituency and neighbouring communities.