Okpebholo suspends Edo primary healthcare executive secretary over alleged financial infractions

Edo governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Caulson Osoikhia Oahimire.

Barr. Umar Musa Ikhilor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who made the disclosure through a statement dated April 29, 2025 and made available to newsmen in Benin, said the suspension was based on alleged grave financial and official infractions.

According to the statement, the most senior Staff of the Agency is expected to act in a functioning capacity pending the investigation and report from a Special Committee.

The statement read: ‘It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpehbolo, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Caulson Osoikhia Oahimire, over allegations of grave financial and official infractions.

“Consequently, the most senior Staff of the Agency will act in a functioning capacity pending the outcome of a special committee to be constituted by the Government to investigate the various allegations and submit a report to the Governor”.