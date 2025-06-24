Okpebholo flags off 14km road linking Obaseki’s community, nine others in Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has flagged off a 14-kilometre road project in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state

The road project, inaugurated on Tuesday, is expected to link ten communities within the local government area, including the immediate past Governor Godwin Obaseki’s community.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Okpebholo said the road would significantly ease transportation, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, stimulate local commerce, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents across the affected communities.

He also highlighted the strong representation of Uhunmwonde in his cabinet, noting that two of the nine appointed commissioners — the Commissioner for Justice and the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources — are from the area.

“I want to thank the elders of this community. Out of the nine commissioners we’ve appointed, this community already has two — the Commissioner for Justice and the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources,” Okpebholo said.

“You’ll recall that during my campaign visit here, I asked for your votes. You voted for your son before, but he didn’t remember you.

“If I have a son who forgets me, I won’t pray for him. I promised to construct this road once I won. Seven months into our administration, we are here to officially flag it off.

“Have we not started? That’s why I proudly say wherever I go: a new Edo has risen. By God’s grace, this road will be completed.”

Governor Okpebholo assured residents that the construction of the road linking Obaseki’s community and others is just the beginning of many developmental projects planned for the area.

He praised the quality of the work, noting the arrival of brand-new construction equipment on site as evidence of the contractors’ competence.

Turning to national politics, the governor expressed optimism about the 2027 presidential election.

“I am expecting 2.5 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027. Let me assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is solidly behind you.

“In the past, people said, ‘Edo no be Lagos’, and we didn’t see progress. But now, we are witnessing development. Edo is becoming like Lagos. Can’t you see the flyover? We’re no longer dreaming it — we are living it,” he said.

He also mentioned other ongoing projects by his administration, including the Temboga Road in Benin and the rehabilitation of the Benin-Ekpoma Road, which now takes just 45 minutes to travel — a significant reduction from the previous hours-long journey.

“That’s the same road the previous government abandoned with a signboard that read, ‘This is a Federal Road, Bear with us,’” Okpebholo recalled.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE