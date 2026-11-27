Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has said that nobody in the state government, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters had any reason to disrupt the activities of opposition political parties in the state.

Addressing supporters on Thursday during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Ehor, the headquarters of Uhunmwonde and Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Areas of the state, the governor denied involvement in the alleged violent incident involving supporters of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Congress (NDC) in Benin City on Wednesday.

He told the eager crowd that the APC and its supporters were responsible citizens, adding that the violence was that of irresponsible elements who were allegedly fighting among themselves.

“They thought they could come to Edo and shine, but when they got here, there were only three people in the hall, their supporters were confused and started shouting, ‘Okpe’s baby.’

Governor Okpebholo, who stressed that his focus remained on the development of Edo, submitted that: “Someone who is already winning will not start a fight to disrupt his progress, when I heard that someone was mentioning my name on television, I concluded that everything these people were saying was lies.

“I have no time for anybody. All I am concerned about is how to develop Edo, I will not channel the energy I should use to develop our dear state into destroying Edo,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo recalled not employing thugs during his previous political contests, including his senatorial and governorship campaigns.

“When I was contesting for the Senate, I refused to use thugs. For the governorship, I also refused to use thugs. My policeman was killed during the election by the same people who were crying yesterday, the NDC chairman was one of those who was fingered at that time,” he alleged.

The governor then said his administration would continue its campaign against cultism and other forms of criminality in the state.

“Elections will come to an end. We will make sure that we go after cultism, and cultism will never be heard for life, we will fight cultism to the end. What we believe is one man, one vote; one woman, one vote.

Addressing the crowd he asked, “How many of you know my promise to President Bola Tinubu? Are we ready for it?” he asked.

He thanked the APC supporters for turning out in large numbers to welcome him and other party leaders, and reiterated his commitment to the principle of one person, one vote, urging residents to participate actively in the electoral process.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, thanked the people of Uhuwomwode for the large turnout, appealing to them to vote APC candidates from top to bottom in the 2017 general elections.

State Chairman of the APC, Mr Jarrett Tenebe, called on the people to continue in their support of the governor to ensure that President Tinubu and all APC candidates in the forthcoming election come out victorious.

Tenebe noted that Okpebholo has done so much for the state in two years, especially in the area of improved security reducing kidnapping and cultism across the state.