Okpebholo approves rehabilitation of Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved the total rehabilitation of over 45 failed portions on the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road, a federal road in Akoko-Edo road, Local Government Area of the state.

The palliative measures are part of moves by the Okpebholo-led administration to revive economic activities in towns and villages within the Akoko Edo Local Government Area.

The Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road approval is coming, just as the state government has completed the construction of the Ikiran-Oke Ikakhumoh Road, also in Akoko Edo Local Government.

The Auchi-Igara-Ibillo road is one of the many deplorable federal roads in the state being rehabilitated by the administration.

The road connecting many communities in Akoko Edo Local Government to the rest of the state also serves as a link between Kogi and Ondo States. It serves as a major route for vehicles plying Lagos from Abuja.

Residents of the area, known for the quarry business, as well as the processing of cassava, decried the difficulty they face in transporting their goods to the markets.

A commercial driver playing the area explained that the deplorable condition of the road had resulted in fewer drivers plying the route and had increased the cost of transporting goods from Akoko Edo.

On his part, the contractor handling the project, Mr. Bajwa Hammed, after a preliminary tour of the road, assured Akoko Edo people that all failed sections would be completely rehabilitated to meet the maximum standard.

He said, “There are a lot of points that have failed on this road, which need to be done quickly for the safe passage of the people and vehicles. I know the standard the governor wants, and we will deliver on it.”

