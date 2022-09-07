Okpe-Union inaugurates BoT members, commends Okowa for supporting Oborevwori

THE Okpe-Union home and abroad, led by Professor Emurobome Idolor, has appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support for their son, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

At an emergency annual general meeting of the union held at Orerokpe community to inaugurate its Board of Trustees, Idolor, in his address, expressed gratitude to Okowa for his developmental projects in Okpe kingdom.

“We are also grateful for the appointment of our royal father, the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, Orhue 1, as the chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“Above all, we congratulate you on your appointment as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential flag bearer.

“There was no way we would have succeeded in achieving the reactivation and registration of members of BoT if not for the goodwill, concerns and contributions of the Okpe people.

“I must say thank you a million times to the Orodje-in-Council, the Orodje of Okpe kingdom; to his lieutenants, all members of Udogun-Okpè, the Okpe leaders of thought, all indigenes of Okpe for your presence and encouragement when we needed you most.

“Of special mention is Okakure Bright Igbako who has consistently been on ground in Abuja to achieve this result from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“I sincerely appreciate your stake with us through thick and thin periods to achieve our goals. May God Almighty bless you all abundantly-Amen,” Professor Idolor said.

Idolor further said that the apex Okpe socio-cultural body is currently witnessing increased interest in the number of expected new branches of the Okpe-Union in places like Ughelli, Oghara, Udu, Abraka, Adeje and Agbarho which, he added, were due for inauguration within the year.

He said the essence is to strengthen the home-base and enable the union to achieve its purpose of establishment.

