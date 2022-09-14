Okowa’s wife defrays N11.2m medical bills of 53 patients

WIFE of the Delta State governor, Mrs. Edith Okowa, has paid N11.2 million for 53 patients in the state as a commemoration of this year’s International Day of Charity.

Mrs Okowa also presented the sum of N1 million to one Mr. Lucky Monday whose wife delivered a set of triplets and N5,000,000 to a lady who took to tricycle riding.

Also, food items, clothing materials, school bags among others were distributed to eight leper settlements in Ossiomo (Edo State), Eku, Ayakoromo, Ute-Elegu, Aboh-Ogwashi-Uku, Okwagbe, Jedo and Ibrede communities spread within the three senatorial districts of Delta State.

The International Day of Charity was declared by the United Nations in 2012 to be celebrated every September 5 with the purpose of raising awareness and providing a common platform for charity-related activities all over the world.

Speaking at the payment of the medical bills at the Federal Medical Centre and Asaba Specialist Hospital, Mrs. Okowa thanked God for using the ‘05 Initiative’, her pet project, as instrument to meet the needs of the patients who could not afford their bills after being discharged from the hospitals.

While presenting cheques to the hospitals’ management, she prayed God to speed up the healings of all patients in the hospitals.

The Chief Medical Director of Asaba Specialist Hospital, Dr. Peace Oseghe, commended the governor’s wife for her love for the undrprivileged.

“Her Excellency has passion for helping people. She has a track record of showing love to people. Everybody may not have the ability to do like her, but you can show love to someone next to you,” Oseghe said.

She said the patients were selected based on their social status noting, “We did not select patients who can afford their bills. We selected patients who cannot pay their bills.

“Some have been here for the past three months. They cut across those with legs cut off due to accident, fire burns, domestic accident, and stillbirth who are kept in incubator.”

One of the recepients, Mrs. Helen Nwabueze, expressed appreciation for the payment of her child’s treatment.

