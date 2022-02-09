Okowa’s wife counsels mothers on moral decadence

Following the continuous decline of moral virtues, especially among youths of the nation, mothers have been called upon to turn a new leaf and rise vehemently in prayers so as to secure the future of their children.

This is because mothers of this generation in the country have failed God as the only way forward is for parents to genuinely seek the will of God concerning their children.

Wife of the Delta State governor, Mrs. Edith Okowa, who stated this at the 15th edition of the annual ‘Mothers Arise’ prayer conference held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba and attended by over 300 women, expressed hope that the situation was not entirely hopeless as “there is nothing too difficult for God to do.”

“The evil going on in our nation today is an open secret. We see things that we are too ashamed to talk about. As mothers, our hearts bleed at the level of evil our eyes and ears are witnesses to.

“Things have so declined that we are gradually getting to a point where we are not sure of a tomorrow anymore.

“We desire a tomorrow and we desire to see the generations after us take over from us and that is why we have gathered to pray as mothers,” she said.

The prayer meeting, put together by Mrs. Okowa’s ‘O5 Initiative’, witnessed intercessory prayers of repentance, mercy and restoration on behalf of Nigeria youths, fathers, the clergy and traditional rulers.

In a sermon taken from Psalm 114:11, Evangelist Kesiena Samson, emphasised that the future of Nigerian youths was at stake.

Dwelling on the theme of the prayer conference, ‘Breaking the cycle of destruction’, she traced the beginning of moral decadence in the society to the failure of the family, adding that to raise godly children, every mother must recognise the responsibility God had placed on her shoulder as a help mate to the man, and be firm to ensure the family succeed.

She said strange character had crept into the church, the education system, politics and all other segments of the society.

“This is an age marked and loaded with destruction. The children of this generation are addicted to drugs, they are lazy students who prefer to cheat in examinations, they use fake satanic anointing to deceive people.

“The teenagers have become ritualists who use their mothers as sacrificial lambs to make money.”

She drew attention to the need for parents to return to the ancient landmarks to produce godly seeds by modelling righteousness to the children.

The event which attracted dignitaries from different denominations, including wives of clergymen, political office-holders and traditional rulers, had the wives of the immediate past governor of the state, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, former Deputy Governor, Mrs Esther Elue and the Olu of Warri, Olori Ivie Emiko in attendance.