Okowa’s legislative experience good for my planned reforms ― Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that his running mate and governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will be an asset to the ticket, saying that the ex-lawmaker’s experience will come handy in the urgent legislative reforms he hopes to undertake if elected.

In a statement he sent out on Sunday, the former vice president explained how he settled for Okowa, noting that the first and most important decision that any candidate for an executive position in a democracy must make is the choice of a running mate.

According to him, the office of the president in particular requires that the holder of that office must have clarity of the mind on decision-making.

Atiku added: “That is why in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation, the choice that a presidential candidate makes about their running mates, and how they make the decision, provides a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.

“In meeting up with this expectation, and more importantly to ensure that I make a pick of a running mate that you shall be proud of, it became necessary for me to be introspective about my choice.

“The Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious. His experience as a Senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.

"Ifeanyi and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.





“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of assets to our campaign. In the months ahead to the general election, together with other great leaders of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, with your esteemed support, we shall work very hard to ensure convincing victory for our party.

“A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins. The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest.”

