Okowa unveils reviewed 42-year-old civil service regulations

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday unveiled the state’s Civil Service Commission Regulations 2019, saying that his administration would leave a legacy of a professionalism-driven public sector, with zero tolerance for corruption.

According to him, the administration was committed to ensuring strict adherence to due process in service delivery.

Tribune Online reports that he, therefore, urged civil servants to equip themselves with the knowledge of the regulations governing their jobs.

The review of the civil service regulations of 1978 took three years to produce by a committee comprising among others, the chairman, Civil Service Commission, Dame Patience Okwuofu; former Head of Service, Sir Okey Ofili and retired and serving permanent secretaries.

“This administration is irrevocably committed to sustaining the current policy thrust of strict adherence to due processes, prudent management, judicious allocation of resources, and continual appraisal of our structures and processes.

“It is our desire to leave the legacy of a public sector driven by professionalism and synergy among MDAs, efficient projects performance and zero tolerance for corruption.

“Capacity-building will remain a mirage where the principle of continuous improvement is not embraced and the operators are not sufficiently equipped with the tools and knowledge that they need to perform their duties, especially in a rapidly changing world that we live in today.

“Those resources must align with current realities and trends for the civil service to effectively and successfully midwife the timely delivery of government’s policies and programmes,” he assured.

He commended members of the committee that reviewed the regulations for their sacrifices and commitment in making it possible.

Earlier, Dame Okwuofu had in an address, thanked the governor for approving the review of the regulations, assuring that it would help to reposition the civil service for effective service delivery.