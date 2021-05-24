Okowa swears in acting Chief Judge

The Acting Chief judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai, has been sworn in by Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

Administering oath of office and allegiance on Monday, the governor urged the acting CJ to build on the remarkable legacies of her predecessor Justice Marshal Umukoro who retired recently.

The governor eulogised the former Chief judge for his unblemished service to the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, Supreme Court Justice, Hon Justice Samuel Oseji, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly represented by his deputy, Rt Hon Ochor Ochor, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, former Chief Judge of Delta, Hon Justice Roseline Bozimo, the outing CJ, Hon Justice Umukoro.

Others include Efe Akpofure, SAN, Head of Service/functioning SSG, Mr Reginald Bayoko, Permanent Secretary, Government House, Sir Eddie Gbegbaje, DOP Ifeanyi Eboigbe, PSG Hilary Ibegbulem, Manager Communication, Hon Jackson Ekwugum, CPS Olise Ifeajika, EACGOV Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, JP and other senior government officials.

