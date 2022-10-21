Okowa, others celebrate Oborevwori’s victory

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday led faithful of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to a thanksgiving service for the victory of the gubernatorial candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori at the supreme court in Abuja.

Oborevwori who is the speaker of the state house of assembly and backed by the governor floored Olorogun David Edevie, the candidate of the former governor Chief James Ibori.

Speaking at the service held at Government house chapel, the PDP presidential vice candidate noted that events of the last few weeks, was a test of faith ,thanking all for coming to rejoice with the speaker .

“I must thank all of you for coming to rejoice with the Rt. Hon. Speaker and also for coming to rejoice with me, my family and the entire PDP family in Delta State.

“Whatever has been happening in the last few weeks, is a test of our faith. And I thank God that you have stayed alive and that you have stayed hopeful in God.

Okowa congratulted the party’s candidate and reminded him that the battle that lasted was not about him but that of the alter of God.

“On the issue of today,(the victory) we give thanks to God. One joy I have in my heart is that from the beginning, I knew that it was a battle of the altar. And I remained confident in Him (God).

“There are many things that happen sometimes you almost begin to shake. But I know that since 2015, we have always prayed.

“And I have always said that if any Governor is coming here and would not glorify the name of God in heaven, Lord do not create a path way for that governor to come.

“This place is the altar of God, so the altar in this Government House Chapel must remain alive. I pray that each and everyone of us will find the God that is in this altar because He is alive.

“As I congratulate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oboriwori and his wife, the greatest joy you can give to me, is that when you eventually gets sworn in, you must make sure that the fire in this altar remains aglow.

“That is the only thing you can truly do to give me joy and peace of heart. This battle is not about you, this battle is about the altar of God. So, please do not deviate.

“I want to appeal to all of you especially those in government, to take time to be here to worship God both in my presence and in my absence because only God can make things happen for you all.”

The candidate, Oborevwori while giving the glory to God said nobody was too good to be his enemy saying “we are one as a family”.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE