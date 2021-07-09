Okowa orders arrest of fleeing tanker driver that killed pupils, condoles with families

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed sadness over the death of some pupils of two primary schools in Effurun who were killed by a fuel tanker along NPA Expressway on Thursday.

The tanker, which was loaded with petroleum product, lost control and ran into the pupils who had closed from school and were waiting by the roadside opposite Army’s 3rd Battalion Barracks, Effurun.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday, in Asaba, the governor condoled with families of the victims as well as pupils and teachers of the schools over the incident.

He said that the incident was particularly heart-breaking given the fact that it claimed lives of innocent children, adding that it was “extremely horrific and saddening.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the families of the pupils on the tragic incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and the schools as we ask for the repose of the souls of the dead and wish the injured quick recovery,” the governor said.

He appealed for calm in the area and charged the police and other security agencies to track down the driver who reportedly fled from the scene after the incident.

