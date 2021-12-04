Okowa, IYC call for justice, investigation into death of Dowen College student

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) have called for investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lagos State.

Oromoni reportedly died in the hands of suspected cultists for declining to be conscripted.

The college has, since, been closed down on the order of the Lagos State government.

But Governor Okowa, on Saturday, said the “matter must be investigated, perpetrators apprehended, punished, and made an example of, to serve as a very strong deterrence against future occurrences.”

“Last night, I spoke to Mr. Sylvester Oromoni, the father of late Sylvester Oromoni Jr., the Dowen College student, who unfortunately died under very controversial and unclear circumstances.

“During the call, I expressed my agreement with the decision of the Lagos State government to launch an investigation into the death of Sylvester, a native of Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State.

“As a government that places priority on the lives of our citizens within and outside the state, we are determined to pursue this case to the end.

“The matter must be investigated, perpetrators apprehended, punished and made an example of, to serve as a very strong deterrence against future occurrences. As we continue to watch this case closely, we extend our prayers and support to the Oromoni family.

“As they mourn the loss of their young son, I pray that Almighty God gives them the strength that they need at this difficult time.”

On the death of the 12-year-old student, the IYC National Spokesman, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, also expressed shock at the incident and called for justice.

“We have read to our chagrin that the late Oromoni was indeed the latest victim of bully and harrowing assaults by fellow students.”

The group, while thanking the Lagos State government for its proactiveness, called on the police to be professional in the investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.