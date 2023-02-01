Okowa determined to pull down his benefactors ― Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, has accused the governor of Delta State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, of fighting all those who worked hard to make him governor in 2015.

Omo-Agege, while calling on Deltans to vote out Senator Okowa and PDP in the coming elections, noted that the only way to reward the governor for his “treachery” against Southern Nigeria and leaders who laboured to make him the governor of the state is to ensure that his VP quest crashes.

The Delta APC governorship candidate spoke on Tuesday at Ibusa, Akwukwu-Igbo and Okpanam during the continuation of the APC ward-to-ward campaign to Oshimili North Local Government Area, in Delta North senatorial district.

Omo-Agege berated Okowa for allegedly conniving with enemies of Senator Peter Nwaboshi, APC senatorial candidate for Delta North, to put him out of political circulation, noting that for the doggedness of the likes of Sen. Nwaboshi who championed the power rotation to Delta North, Okowa would not have been governor.

He said that because Okowa does not want to see any other Deltans, particularly the Aniomas, rise above him politically and when he realized that Nwaboshi has the potential of becoming the Senate President if he is reelected into the Senate, he was pencilled in for destruction.

According to him, when the struggle for the Anioma governor started in 2015, “your son, I called him the lion, Senator Peter Nwaboshi started it and was at the forefront in the actualization of the Anioma governor in 2015, he fought for power to rotate to Delta North.

“Even as imminently qualified as he is, if he had wanted it, he would have gotten it, but he just wanted anyone from Delta North, hence he supported Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, but today all the people that supported Okowa to become governor he wants off the scene.

“Today, Okowa has forgotten everybody who fought for him to become governor, he is so determined to be a lone star in Anioma Nation, Nwaboshi has been pencilled in as the next Senate President in the next APC government that would be formed, but Okowa does not want another Anioma son to rise above him, hence he connived with some enemies to put him out of circulation.

“But I have good news for you, in the next few weeks Nwaboshi will be free.

“So, on the day of the senatorial election, come out en mass and vote for Senate Peter Nwaboshi, a vote for Nwaboshi is a vote for Anioma to produce the next Senate President.”





Omo-Agege tasked Deltans not to vote for him because of his programme to turn the state around, not just because they like his person, noting that his EDGE agenda will stimulate the economy of the state in order to create jobs for teeming unemployed youths.

He said that the Okowa-led government has not seen creating jobs as a priority, “if not they would’ve ensured that Asaba Textile mill is back, but no, their priority is stealing our money to go and fund the presidential election.

“We want to create an enabling environment to bring businesses back to Delta and create jobs for our unemployed youths. To be able to bring the companies back, we must address the problem of power here, we will build Independent Power Plant to service our industrial area.

“You would recall that we had plans to set up IPP at Oghara to give us about 128MB, but Governor Okowa balkanized it and sold the turbines to his cronies and went ahead to set up a 5MW IPP which only supply Government House, Secretariat and Commissioners quarter, is that not selfish?

“Ours will be a people-oriented oriented project, I would rather stay in darkness in the Government House and ensure that there is electricity to power out the industrial sector to create jobs for our people than enjoy the luxury of electricity, while our youth are without jobs.”

He, therefore, charged Deltans to use their PVCs wisely and send Governor Okowa and his gang to political retirement, if Deltans want to see the state they envisioned.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE