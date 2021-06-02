Okowa appreciates Deltans, celebrates sixth anniversary

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and internationally acclaimed gospel singer, Sinach, were among the dignitaries who stormed the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba last Saturday for the celebration of the sixth anniversary of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

Flanked by his wife, Dame Edith, Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro and his wife, Ebierin, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumulu, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, acting state Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai and Chairman, state council of traditional rulers, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II and a host of traditional and religious rulers, Okowa thanked God and the people of the state for their support that has seen him successfully through the last six years.

Okowa led the dignitaries in the ‘box’ arena to dance for hours to tunes of melodious songs of praise by A-list. artistes, including Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus, Testimony Jaga, Sonnie Badu, Nkechi Chukwura and Tim Godfrey.

“I said in 2015 that instead of anniversary dinner, we will continue to give thanks to God. We have been doing it except for 2020 when we couldn’t gather because of the COVID-19 and we give God the glory.

“A state that prays can never go in hunger, a state that prays will never be afraid of the enemy because the Lord our God will step in to do things we can’t do for ourselves,” Okowa said.

He thanked Deltans for their support and cooperation in the past six years, saying “I am proud that I am a Deltan and I appreciate you all for your support.

“I thank you because God has used you all to partner with me to develop Delta. Yes, things are getting better but there are security challenges across the nation.

“Because we have praised him, we will never witness them here again. It is my hope that even after my tenure, May 29 every year will continue to remain Delta State Praise and Thanksgiving Day.”

The ceremony which also witnessed the presentation of the winners trophy by Delta State contingent at the 2021 National Sports Festival in Edo State and presentation of the hosting rights flag to the 2022 National Sports Festival in Delta State.

Guest minister at the ceremony, Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre urged Christians to cultivate the habit of thanksgiving in all their endeavours.

In a message entitled, ‘The value of thanksgiving’, Enenche said thanksgiving and gratitude were great virtues on the earth but regretted that there were five categories of people who don’t give God thanks.

