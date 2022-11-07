Okotie faults presidential candidates’ campaign promises

Founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie, has picked holes in the campaign promises of the major presidential candidates in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the weekend, Okotie, who is also the proponent of interim government, said the current constitution would not make it possible for any presidential candidate to fulfill his campaign promises because it contains several inherent contradictions.

Okotie said, “All the major presidential flag bearers are talking about modality -how they would do what – none is addressing conditionality, that is, the constitution, true federalism, and resource control, as the primary solution to the Nigerian quandary.”

According to him, “Nigeria’s governmental incapacity is not modalities (about requisite knowledge and procedure), but conditionalities (inherent conditional obstructions).

Okotie buttressed his argument with the metaphor of a pilot who wouldn’t fly his plane under inclement weather because it’s suicidal to do so; an apparent reference to modality.

He then declared that attempting to base any actualization of political promises on the current dysfunctional constitution is a journey in futility.

He concluded that the only way out is to adopt his brand of restructuring based on Aboriginal Democracy, which would produce an acceptable constitution that would meet the yearnings of the people.

