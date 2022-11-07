Okotie faults presidential candidates’ campaign promises

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Okotie presidential candidates campaign,Okotie canvasses permanent solution, Okotie presidential candidates restructuring,Why politicians resist restructuring, Regime change can't bring change, I am not seeking power, Okotie, COVID 19: CAN can’t speak for Christians, Okotie, Let's stand up to terror
Chris Okotie

Founder of Household of God Church,  Reverend Chris Okotie, has picked holes in the campaign promises of the major presidential candidates in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the weekend, Okotie, who is also the proponent of interim government, said the current constitution would not make it possible for any presidential candidate to fulfill his campaign promises because it contains several inherent contradictions.

Okotie said, “All the major presidential flag bearers are talking about modality -how they would do what – none is addressing conditionality, that is, the constitution, true federalism, and resource control, as the primary solution to the Nigerian quandary.”

According to him, “Nigeria’s governmental incapacity is not modalities (about requisite knowledge and procedure), but conditionalities (inherent conditional obstructions).

Okotie buttressed his argument with the metaphor of a pilot who wouldn’t fly his plane under inclement weather because it’s suicidal to do so; an apparent reference to modality.

He then declared that attempting to base any actualization of political promises on the current dysfunctional constitution is a journey in futility.

He concluded that the only way out is to adopt his brand of restructuring based on Aboriginal Democracy, which would produce an acceptable constitution that would meet the yearnings of the people.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

New NLS Survey will identify really poor Nigerians, help govt plan adequately ― NBS

Latest News

Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court, accused of trafficking man to…

Latest News

Umahi presents over N139bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Latest News

Olubadan calls for active participation in forthcoming census

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More