Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has urged traditional rulers across the Southwest to embrace any initiative that can help sustain the culture and traditions of the race.

Adams made the appeal on Friday during the celebration of the 2023 edition of the Okota Festival in Arigidi Akoko town, saying that it is the responsibility of the traditional rulers as custodians of culture and tradition to seek cultural rebirth by recognizing the tradition of their respective communities.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while making the call, lamented that failure to recognize the deities and ancestors in Akoko land had a negative effect on the socio-economic status of all the communities in the land, saying such had affected both the traditional institution and the people of the towns.

“There is a need for us to recognize and identify with the culture and traditions of each community.

“For instance, failure to recognize our deities and ancestors in Akoko land had a negative effect on the socio-economic status of all the communities in Akoko land.

“It affects both the traditional institution and the people of the towns.

“That is why it is very important for us to continue to celebrate the festival as our own way of seeking peace, unity, and cultural rebirth in Arigidi town,” he said.

“Apart from all these, there is a lot we can gain from celebrating this festival here in Arigidi Akoko. Okota Festival enhances the commercial value of the town. It also brings about the best in terms of tourism and local development,” he added.

Aare Adams, while urging the youths of the town to embrace farming as a better alternative, said the town needed to go back to farming for food security and prospect.

“I want to appeal to all our youths in Arigidi town to return to farming.

In this time and age, farming has become a global business.

“Today, there are modern farming

equipment across the world that enhance farming business.

“In the past, my people in Arigidi town lived sufficiently because they embrace farming as the oldest job on earth.

“They can easily afford to get their food and farm produce like Yams, Cassava, and perishable items like tomatoes and the like at the back of their homes.

“In those days, there were food banks and local farms at the back of every home that supplies virtually everything we eat as food.

“But today, things have changed, and we begin to suffer from food scarcity, and austerity is biting hard.

“I am using this opportunity to tell all our youths to go back to farming in order to rid the town of criminal activities,” the Yoruba generalissimo stated.

Zaki of Arigidi Akoko and the royal host, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun, expressed appreciation to the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Adams, for his consistent efforts in projecting the cultural identity of the town.

The monarch disclosed that the Okota river goddess has a spiritual influence in the development of the town, adding that the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), under the leadership of the Yoruba generalissimo, had been playing a key role in helping to sustain the cultural fiesta.

Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, in his own remark, urged indigenes of Arigidi Akoko to support the traditional institution in ensuring peace and unity in the town.

The monarch added that festivals like Okota had both spiritual and economic advantages that could help in the development of the town.

“I urge all indigenes of the town to keep the hope alive by sustaining the cultural ethos of our forebears. It will help in boosting both spiritual and economic advantages of the town,” the Akure monarch said.

Also speaking, the Olubaka of Oka Akoko land, Oba Yusuf Adebori, urged indigenes of Arigidi Akoko to support the traditional institution in ensuring peace and unity in the town. Other royal fathers present at the event include the Owa of Ogbagi Akoko, Oba Adetona Victor (JP); the Owa-Ale of Ikare land, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin; the Oluyani of Iyani Akoko, Oba Daudu Joel Sunday; the Oluboropa of Iboropa Akoko land, Oba Babatunde Olaleye; the Olujumu of Ijumu Kingdom and Chairman Ijumu Traditional Council, Oba Ayeni Williams; the Alase of Ase Akoko, Oba Aderemi Ilesanmi Ogudan; the Eleriti of Eriti Akoko, Oba Amos Sunday Ogunleye, among others.

Also in attendance were leaders of the OPC, cutting across the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC), including the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Kolawole Raheem; Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and General Secretary of the OPC, Barrister Babajide Tanimowo; Prince Muyiwa Adeyinka Olanipekun, the Arigidi Chiefs-in Council, indigenes of the town coming from far and near, among others.