Okorocha reacts to Court ruling declaring him APC candidate for Imo West

The former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has reacted to the Federal High Court ruling in Abuja on Thursday declaring him the authentic candidate of the APC for the zone.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, he described the ruling as the last hope of both the common man and the uncommon man.

He said that the Federal High Court judgement had authenticated his candidacy, as against Governor Hope Uzodimma, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Imo West Senatorial District.

He said: “The court granted me all the reliefs I had sought for and declared me the authentic candidate of APC for Imo West Senatorial District, and equally ordered INEC to enlist my name to that effect.”

Okorocha expressed appreciation over what he described as a historic judgement that has brought about excitement for the people.

He said: “This judgement, to say the least, is a resounding victory for the nation’s judiciary. It’s a victory for the nation’s fast-growing democracy.”

Describing it as a victory for the nation’s Constitution, as amended, Okorocha said that it is also a remarkable victory for all lovers of what is right and haters of what is wrong.

He said: “It is a notable victory for posterity and history, it is a victory for Imo people in general, and Imo West Senatorial District people in particular.”

He said that he actually went to court over who won the APC primary for Imo West Senatorial District.

Okorocha said that he also asked the court to adjudicate on whether it is constitutional for Governor Uzodimma, who is contesting the 2027 election, to go to the Senate, another paid office, when his tenure as an elected Executive Governor of Imo State would elapse in January 2028, to which the court said it is wrong.

He thanked the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for providing the enabling environment for the judiciary and other institutions to function for the nation’s rapid development and growth.

He said: “We are also grateful to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for having exceptional regard and respect for members of the party, to pursue their legitimate goals and constitutional rights, unhindered.”

Okorocha thanked Imo people, and the people of Imo West Senatorial District in particular, for their prayers and moral and emotional support, while commending Governor Hope Uzodimma for being part of this historic judgement as one of the respondents in the matter.