Okonjo Iweala: You have made Nigeria and Africa proud ― ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the election of Mrs Okonjo Iwala as Director-General World Trade Organisation (WTO) has made Nigeria and Africa proud.

He also said the hope is not lost in the country as it came when things seem to be lost as a result of the difficulties facing the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chairman of the forum, Audu Ogbeh on Wednesday.

He said she had made Nigeria and Africa proud because the organisation comprise of big industrial powers who will not easily shift ground for an African especially woman to emerge.

“The WTO is the playground of the big industrial powers who will not easily yield ground as you struggle to create more room for Africa and the developing world.

“But you will succeed and make us proud through your perseverance and doggedness,” he asserted.

