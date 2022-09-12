Okoh urges public servants to be legacy minded

Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex A. Okoh, has enjoined exiting staff of the Bureau to be good ambassadors of the reformed agency in their next individual endeavours even as he urged public servants in the country to be legacy minded while discharging their duties to the nation.

The Director General gave the charge at the valedictory dinner organised by the Bureau in honour of six retiring staff in Abuja. The exiting staff are; Mallam Mohammed Audu Uba, Chukwuma Nwokoh, Abimbola Kuru, Sunday Oladele, Effiong Attah and Jude Opara.

Okoh who extolled the individual qualities of the retiring staff for collectively working for the progress of BPE and indeed, Nigeria, noted that their exit was bitter-sweet and described them as incredible people who served the organisation credibly and without blemish.

Ibeh, Uzoma Chidi, Head, Public Communications of the BPE said in a statement on Monday that he urged the serving staff to emulate them, bearing in mind that they would also retire at a given time.

The retiring staff who cut across various cadres of service in the Bureau expressed their gratitude to the management and staff of BPE for organising the event in their honour.

The event was graced by families and friends of the retirees, current and ex-management staff and staff of the Bureau.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Sues ASUU, Tells Court To Compel Lecturers To Return To Classrooms

THE Federal Government on Sunday said it had referred the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for adjudication, following the failure of dialogue between the union and the Federal Ministry of Education….

Despite Vote Of Confidence, Ayu Faces Critical Week In Battle For Survival

DESPITE having a vote of confidence passed in his favour during the last meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, faces critical times ahead as his adversaries have ostensibly concluded plans to ramp up pressure on him to step aside…

Okoh urges public servants to be legacy minded