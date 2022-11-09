Okerete Road: Senator Buhari charges contractor on quality work

Following the flag-off of five kilometres on Okerete-International Market Road in Saki, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai who facilitated the rehabilitation of the long-abandoned road has charged the contractor, Bidavile Nigeria Limited to speed up the work and ensure that the desired quality is given in order to have the road that can withstand the test of time.

Senator Buhari made this call during his courtesy visit to the Okere of Sakiland, Oba Khalid Oyebisi to inform the monarch and generality of people of Saki about the rehabilitation of 5km on Okerete/International Market commencing very soon.

Senator Buhari enjoined the contractor to be quick and use quality materials while he added that such gesture will help him in facilitating the rehabilitation of more kilometres on the road as soon as possible.

While he declared that getting approval at a stretch for a 94km road is a cumbersome task that will take years before it manifests, Senator Buhari said getting approval in bit by bit is faster and saver to get the road done.

“I will be very happy if this project is done within the shortest time so that I can do follow up for additional kilometres so that by the time we enter next year, the work on the road must have gone far beyond the expectation of people of Saki, by the grace of God” Senator Buhari stated.

In his address, Okere of Sakiland, Oba Surv. Khalid Olabisi thanked Senator Buhari for his concern for Saki and for making the dream of rehabilitating the road, a reality.

He called on the contractor to commence the work immediately and make sure good jobs are done as Saki Community will be ready to give the project the deserved monitoring.